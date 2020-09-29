#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
85% of Pinoys still worried about getting COVID-19 â SWS
In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, passengers wearing face shields have their temperature taken before boarding a bus in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
85% of Pinoys still worried about getting COVID-19 — SWS
(Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Almost nine in every 10 Filipinos are worried that their family members would contract the coronavirus disease, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.

The latest SWS poll released Monday night found that 85% of the 1,249 adult Filipinos surveyed are worried that anyone in their immediate family might catch COVID-19.

Of the figure, 63% said they worry “a great deal,” 22% are “somewhat worried” and 9% are “worried a little.” Only 6% said they are “not worried” about getting the severe respiratory disease that has so far infected over 307,000 and killed 5,381 people in the Philippines.

The survey, conducted when most areas in the country were already under modified general community quarantine, was similar to the results of the July poll.

But now the worry level is highest in Balance Luzon, or areas outside capital region, at 87%, the pollster said. Meanwhile, the fear of getting COVID-19 declined in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila to 83% in September from 92% in both May and July.

Worry about catching the virus in Visayas barely moved to 84% this month from 85% in July. It, however, rose in Mindanao to 80% from the previous 77%.

The worry level decreased slightly among women to 84% and rose slightly among men to 85%.

“Compared to past SWS surveys, worry about catching COVID-19 is greater than worries about catching previous viruses such as Ebola, Swine Flu, Bird Flu and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS),” SWS said.

The September 17 to 20 survey was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted interviewing. It had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MECQ for Lanao del Sur; Metro Manila, other urban areas under GCQ for another month
13 hours ago
The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached over 307,000. Of the figure, 252,665 have recovered, while 5,381...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte warns Facebook over pages taken down for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
12 hours ago
Last week, Facebook took down over a hundred accounts and pages with links to the Philippine military and police for “coordinated...
Headlines
fbfb
Another month of GCQ for Metro Manila
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
There will be no easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila next month despite the government’s efforts to gradually...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco invokes word of honor; Duterte steps into row
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco yesterday took a dig at incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, challenging...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte not interested in extending term
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte does not intend to stay in power beyond his term, Malacañang said yesterday, as it maintained that...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Guevarra to look into COA report flagging delay of medicines procurement for BuCor inmates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“In a congested prison where the risk of getting sick is very high, medicine is next only to food in terms of essentiality....
Headlines
fbfb
Smart expands 5G coverage to Visayas-Mindanao
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. has become the country’s first telco to launch 5G services nati...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC exec: Lifestyle checks needed to stop corruption
13 hours ago
President Duterte’s anti-corruption body yesterday differed with the Office of the Ombudsman on the conduct of lifestyle...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace cuts short work hours for ‘Kainang Pamilya’
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday shortened work hours in the executive branch to allow government workers and their families to...
Headlines
fbfb
USAID gives Philippines P10 billion aid for development
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The United States through the US Agency for International Development is extending $213 million or roughly P10 billion in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with