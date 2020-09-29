85% of Pinoys still worried about getting COVID-19 — SWS

MANILA, Philippines — Almost nine in every 10 Filipinos are worried that their family members would contract the coronavirus disease, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.

The latest SWS poll released Monday night found that 85% of the 1,249 adult Filipinos surveyed are worried that anyone in their immediate family might catch COVID-19.

Of the figure, 63% said they worry “a great deal,” 22% are “somewhat worried” and 9% are “worried a little.” Only 6% said they are “not worried” about getting the severe respiratory disease that has so far infected over 307,000 and killed 5,381 people in the Philippines.

The survey, conducted when most areas in the country were already under modified general community quarantine, was similar to the results of the July poll.

But now the worry level is highest in Balance Luzon, or areas outside capital region, at 87%, the pollster said. Meanwhile, the fear of getting COVID-19 declined in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila to 83% in September from 92% in both May and July.

Worry about catching the virus in Visayas barely moved to 84% this month from 85% in July. It, however, rose in Mindanao to 80% from the previous 77%.

The worry level decreased slightly among women to 84% and rose slightly among men to 85%.

“Compared to past SWS surveys, worry about catching COVID-19 is greater than worries about catching previous viruses such as Ebola, Swine Flu, Bird Flu and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS),” SWS said.

The September 17 to 20 survey was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted interviewing. It had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao. — Gaea Katreena Cabico