Philippines posts 3,073 new COVID-19 cases; total at 307,288
In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, passengers wearing face shields ride a bus in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s total coronavirus caseload reached 307,288 Monday after the Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new infections.

The DOH logged 3,073 additional cases, of which 91% contracted the new coronavirus within the last two weeks. The country is still reporting thousands of cases every day despite implementing the world’s longest lockdown.

The newly-reported cases were mostly from the outbreak epicenter Metro Manila (1,158). It was followed by Cavite (225), Laguna (203), Rizal (173) and Batangas (169).

Researchers studying the coronavirus outbreak in the country noted a decline in the number of cases in the country, including the capital region. 

But they warned that premature relaxation of quarantine measures in Metro Manila would result in an “exponential” rise in cases by Christmas time. The government is expected to announce new quarantine classifications this week.

“Whatever the community quarantine is, we cannot be complacent at this point. We still need to be vigilant,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a briefing Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 252,665 after 163 more people recovered from COVID-19. COVID-19 survivors comprised around 82% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 37 new fatalities were recorded, most of which from Western Visayas, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 5,381.

The number of active cases or people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine stood at 49,242.

The coronavirus disease has so far claimed one million victims from more than 33 million recorded infections since the virus emerged from China late last year and has swept across the globe.

