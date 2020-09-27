#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Nograles: Safety measures must be in place before select provincial bus routes reopen
Commuters riding a bus in La Union observe physical distancing on May 13, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Nograles: Safety measures must be in place before select provincial bus routes reopen
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — All health and safety protocols should be in place when provincial bus routes to Metro Manila open at the end of the month, the government's pandemic task force said.

Transportation regulators have allowed 12 modified provincial bus routes going to Metro Manila from Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna to open starting September 30 as part of the government's effort to gradually reopen the pandemic-hit economy.

Precautionary measures will be implemented including limiting the pick up or drop off of passengers to designated terminals or stop-over points, wearing of face masks, and prohibiting the buying of tickets on the day of the trip except during emergency situations.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is also Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases vice chairman, said there should be proper coordination among local governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"There should be protocols. All safety protocols like testing, everything should be done to make sure that we won't send (positive cases) either going to or coming back, so we have to put in place a system first," Nograles said in a live online session on Saturday.

"With regard to announcements and ultimate decisions, it would be up to President Duterte to decide and (spokesman Harry Roque) would announce the decisions, especially with regard to any operations of provincial buses," he added.

The modified provincial bus routes to be opened at the end of the month are:

  • San Fernando, Pampanga – Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City
  • Batangas City, Batangas – Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX)
  • Lemery, Batangas – PITX
  • Lipa City, Batangas – PITX
  • Nasugbu, Batangas – PITX
  • Indang, Cavite – PITX
  • Mendez, Cavite – PITX
  • Tagaytay City, Cavite – PITX
  • Ternate, Cavite – PITX
  • Calamba City, Laguna – PITX
  • Siniloan, Laguna – PITX
  • and Sta. Cruz, Laguna – PITX

Officials have reminded passengers not to eat, talk and answer calls while in public transportation.

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PROVINCIAL BUSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Army: Social media a tool for the military but soldiers must follow guidelines
8 hours ago
While it is up to active personnel on how they will use Facebook and other social media accounts, they must comply with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Pandemic didn't cancel Manila 'white sand' opening, shouldn't push back polls
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo shot down the proposal to postpone the 2022 national elections because of the coronavirus pa...
Headlines
fbfb
Romualdez: Duterte wants Cayetano to remain speaker
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez claimed yesterday that President Duterte wants Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano...
Headlines
fbfb
12 provincial bus routes opened
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
More than six months since the COVID-19 outbreak, provincial buses can finally enter Metro Manila.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Restricting access to SALNs sends wrong message on corruption
4 hours ago
“Di ako makapaniwala na galing pa sa head ng opisina na dapat magiimbestiga. Parang binibigyan mo ng license ‘yung...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
317 Pinoys repatriated from Beirut
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
At least 317 Filipinos here in Lebanon’s capital city boarded Philippine Airlines flight PR8681, which departed from...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH warns vs further easing Metro Manila quarantine
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Caution against immediately relaxing the quarantine in Metro Manila was raised yesterday by the Department of Health (DOH),...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd probes learning module with dirty names
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education is investigating the use by an unnamed private school in Zambales of lewd terms in its learning...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo calls for safe, inclusive education amid pandemic
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has joined other education stakeholders in calling for safe and inclusive education amid the...
Headlines
fbfb
EO to set price cap on swab tests
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health is checking with laboratories to determine an acceptable price range for COVID-19 tests, even as...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with