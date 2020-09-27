Nograles: Safety measures must be in place before select provincial bus routes reopen

MANILA, Philippines — All health and safety protocols should be in place when provincial bus routes to Metro Manila open at the end of the month, the government's pandemic task force said.

Transportation regulators have allowed 12 modified provincial bus routes going to Metro Manila from Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna to open starting September 30 as part of the government's effort to gradually reopen the pandemic-hit economy.

Precautionary measures will be implemented including limiting the pick up or drop off of passengers to designated terminals or stop-over points, wearing of face masks, and prohibiting the buying of tickets on the day of the trip except during emergency situations.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is also Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases vice chairman, said there should be proper coordination among local governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"There should be protocols. All safety protocols like testing, everything should be done to make sure that we won't send (positive cases) either going to or coming back, so we have to put in place a system first," Nograles said in a live online session on Saturday.

"With regard to announcements and ultimate decisions, it would be up to President Duterte to decide and (spokesman Harry Roque) would announce the decisions, especially with regard to any operations of provincial buses," he added.

The modified provincial bus routes to be opened at the end of the month are:

San Fernando, Pampanga – Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City

Batangas City, Batangas – Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX)

Lemery, Batangas – PITX

Lipa City, Batangas – PITX

Nasugbu, Batangas – PITX

Indang, Cavite – PITX

Mendez, Cavite – PITX

Tagaytay City, Cavite – PITX

Ternate, Cavite – PITX

Calamba City, Laguna – PITX

Siniloan, Laguna – PITX

and Sta. Cruz, Laguna – PITX

Officials have reminded passengers not to eat, talk and answer calls while in public transportation.