#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Aguirre dares Tulfo: File complaint over immigration 'pastillas' scheme
In this file photo take February 2017, then-Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II listens as the Commission on Appointments defers his confirmation following objection by then-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Aguirre dares Tulfo: File complaint over immigration 'pastillas' scheme
(Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday denied allegations that he acted as a protector for immigration officials who facilitated the so-called "pastillas" scheme. 

The racket, which was first bared by Sen. Risa Hontiveros in February, allegedly involved officials of the Bureau of Immigration ensuring the "seamless entry" of Chinese nationals into the country for a "service fee" of P10,000. 

At a Senate hearing in March, columnist Ramon Tulfo accused Aguirre of being the “protector of the syndicate” operating the “pastillas” scheme, citing information from whistleblower Allison Chiong. 

"I am here today not only to directly refute the accusation of Ramon Tulfo that I am the head of the syndicate of the so-called 'pastillas' scheme, but to prove this accusation is utterly devoid of basis," Aguirre said on Tuesday as the Senate Committee on Women and Children resumed its probe into the link between the scam and the rise of prostitution in the country.

“I, therefore, challenge Mr. Tulfo, if you have ‘the goods,’ file the corresponding case and face me before the proper forum. You have absolutely no right to use this august body to malign and discredit me or bring dishonor to my family,” he added. 

Aguirre said that Tulfo's allegations against him are "fueled by vendetta dirty politics." 

Tulfo previously pointed out that it was Aguirre who appointed Maynard Mariñas as chief of Special Operations and Communications Unit and Mariñas' son Marc Red as then-Port Operations Division chief. The father-son tandem have been named as the alleged masterminds behind the "pastillas" racket. 

On March 2, Tulfo accused the Mariñases of riding a chopper to Mulanay, Quezon to hand over money to Aguirre, an accusation also contained in his July 2019 column in the Manila Times.

On Tuesday, Tulfo showed senators pictures of the helicopters which he alleged were used to deliver duffle bags of money to Aguirre. 

He also claimed that former BI Deputy Commissioner Marc Mariñas was one of the individuals who delivered money to Aguirre's beach house. 

"Assuming for the sake of argument that I was receiving part of said 'payola,' why would I let my share be flown from Manila to Mulanay, Quezon, by a chopper?" Aguirre said in response. 

"This manner would not only attract attention from people of said small and remote town but also would alarm my political enemies... I would certainly opt for a more discreet way of receiving my share of the purported loot, if indeed true," the former justice secretary further argued. 

Tulfo and Aguirre's exchange soon turned into a trade of insults, with the columnist saying that Aguirre, a law school classmate and fraternity brother of President Rodrigo Duterte, was replaced by the chief executive as justice secretary due to his incompetence. 

The former chief justice fired back that he resigned from the post, to which Tulfo countered that he was "made to resign." 

Aguirre previously slapped Tulfo with several libel cases before the Manila Regional Trial Court over allegations made in his column.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION PASTILLAS PASTILLAS SCHEME VITALIANO AGUIRRE II
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ for Metro Manila by end of the month if...
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez is in favor of moving Metro Manila and other areas under general community quarantine to the more...
Headlines
fbfb
Davao lawyer with IT background named to Comelec
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Twenty months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated...
Headlines
fbfb
Status quo at House; Alan meets with Paolo
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has managed to keep his leadership of the 300-member House of Representatives despite Deputy Speaker...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to address UN General Assembly for first time
16 hours ago
President Duterte will address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time today, even as some international groups...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anti-graft office that restricted SALN access has stopped doing lifestyle checks on officials
By Kristine Joy Patag | 40 minutes ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has not been conducting lifestyle checks among government officials as chief graft buster Samuel...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines tops 5,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 52 minutes ago
The Department of Health registered 50 new deaths, pushing the toll to 5,049
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: 13 hospitals involved in COVID-19 vaccine solidarity trials
2 hours ago
DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) has accepted the...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI official arrested over bribery allegations for clearance in 'pastillas scheme' probe
2 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation arrested their colleague for alleged bribery and corruption in clearing Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros urges NBI to charge masterminds of BI 'pastillas' scam
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
A lawmaker is calling on authorities to identify and file charges against the so-called big fish behind the “pastillas”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with