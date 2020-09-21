COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to over 290,000 as death toll nears 5,000

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus infections climbed past 290,000 as the country's death toll approached the 5,000-mark, the Department of Health reported Monday.
The DOH logged 3,475 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the nation's caseload to 290,190. Seventy-six percent of the newly-reported cases occurred in the last 14 days.
Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila was still the source of the majority of the recent cases, making up 44% or 1,543 of the additional infections. Batangas (194) followed the capital region, then Rizal (192), Cavite (166) and Cebu (165).
COVID-19 cases are still increasing by several thousand daily, even after strict restrictions were implemented to stem the spread of the virus.
The DOH also registered 15 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the country’s fatality count to 4,999.
Of the newly reported deaths, eight died in September, six in August and one in April.
The country has the second highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in Southeast Asia behind neighboring Indonesia with 9,553 deaths as of Sunday.
The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 230,233 after 400 more people got better from the respiratory disease. The day before, 20,021 recoveries were reported as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” scheme.
Of the total confirmed cases, 54,958 were considered active or those still undergoing treatment or quarantine.
The DOH noted that 28 duplicates were removed from the total case count. There were also 13 cases previously reported as recovered classified as 12 deaths and one active case.
Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected 30.91 million individuals, with 959,059 deaths since it emerged in China late last year.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health confirms 3,475 newly-reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 290,190.
The country's death toll now stands at 4,999 with 15 additional fatalities. The DOH also records 400 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 230,233.
Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the Philippines is now at 54,958.
Nurses and other health professionals with complete documents as of August 31 will be allowed to leave to work in other countries, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
According to Roque, about 1,500 health workers will benefit from the expanded deployment ban exemption. — Report from The STAR/Alexis Romero
Timezone Philippines says its operations are on pause because of the pandemic but that "it is not closing down anytime soon."
It adds that "through the years, we have acquired a lot of game machines for you to enjoy and for several years now, we have been selling machines to allow our dear guests to enjoy these games in the comfort of their own homes, as well as to declutter a little and give space to new and exciting games that we offer."
Timezone FUN is still on PAUSE as mandated by the government due to the pandemic that we are all facing. All our venues...Posted by Timezone Philippines on Friday, 18 September 2020
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to maintain the one-meter rule on physical distancing in public transportation. — The STAR/Christina Mendez
President Rodrigo Duterte signs Proclamation 1021 extending the period of state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The proclamation is effective from Sept. 13, 2020 to Sept. 12,2021. — The STAR/Christina Mendez
- Latest
- Trending