3,375 new COVID-19 cases bring Philippine tally to over 276,000
Passengers ride a jeep at Tandang Sora terminal in Quezon City on September 15, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
3,375 new COVID-19 cases bring Philippine tally to over 276,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload jumped past 276,000 Thursday after the Department of Health announced 3,375 additional infections.

The novel coronavirus has so far sickened 276,289 people in the Philippines, of which 63,408 were active cases. This means nearly 23% of the nation’s total confirmed are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

Seventy-five percent of the newly-reported cases contracted COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Majority of the additional cases were from Metro Manila (963), the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. It was followed by Bulacan (448), Cavite (274), Negros Occidental (153) and Batangas (119).

Health Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the department had observed an increase in infections in 53 areas across the country.

The DOH also logged 317 new recoveries, with the country’s recovery count rising to 208,096.

The death toll, meanwhile, reached 4,785 as 53 more people succumbed to the disease. Of this figure, 36 passed away in September, 14 in August and four in July.

The department said 19 cases found to be duplicates were removed from the case count. There were also 67 cases that were previously reported as recovered but were found to be 11 deaths and 56 active cases after final validation.

The government suspended the implementation of the reduced physical distancing in public transport Thursday while the matter is being decided on by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Globally, COVID-19 cases reached 29.751 million, including over 939,175 deaths. 

 

