Philippinesâ€™ COVID-19 cases hit 248,947 as deaths breach 4,000

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 248,947 Thursday as the Department of Health announced more than 3,000 additional infections.
Data from the DOH showed that 3,821 more people have contracted the novel coronavirus, of which 54% or 2,079 were from Metro Manila.
Other top reporting areas in terms of new cases include Rizal (286), Cavite (174), Laguna (168) and Bulacan (142).
The department earlier said that the public should expect “irregularly high number” of COVID-19 cases in the coming days as more laboratories comply to its new directive. The DOH now requires all accredited laboratories to submit the addresses and phone number of people tested for the coronavirus to help improve the government’s contact tracing strategy.
Thursday’s case tally was based on the submissions of 105 out of 117 operational laboratories.
Deaths surpass 4,000
Deaths related to COVID-19 hit 4,066 after 80 more people succumbed to the severe respiratory illness. Most of the newly announced fatalities were from Metro Manila.
Twenty-two of the additional deaths occurred in September, 33 in August, 10 in July, 11 in June and three in May.
The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia with 8,336.
Meanwhile, the DOH logged 563 more recovered patients, pushing the number of recoveries to 186,058.
Of the total confirmed cases, 58,823 were active.
There were 17 duplicates removed from the case tally as COVID-19 data undergo “constant cleaning and validation.” There were also 36 cases that were previously reported as recovered but turned out to be deaths after final validation.
Some 2.764 million people have been so far tested in the country.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 900,000 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. More than 27.69 million cases have been registered.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Labor and Employment says it has released some P6.3 million in livelihood assistance to various workers’ groups in Mimaropa.
The beneficiaries are fishers association, coconut farmers, tricycle drivers, motorcycle shop workers, women’s group, and displaced workers from the provinces of Mindoro and Romblon, the regional office adds.
The Department of Health reports 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national tally to 238,727.
The DOH also confirms 230 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 184,906. The country's death toll is now at 3,890 with 15 new reported deaths.
With these, total active cases in the Philippines (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) now stands at 49, 931.
The Philippine National Police's plan to monitor social media for quarantine violators should recognize people's data privacy rights, the National Privacy Commission says.
"In keeping communities safe in this pandemic, leads and evidence gathered from social media and other digital tools to enforce the law must be legally obtained," NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro says, adding police must "use techniques that are not privacy intrusive."
"It is essential for the police to allay the fears of the community by explaining the measures they employ in enforcing quarantine rules and evaluating possible violators, how they observe the rights of the citizens, and how they mitigate the risks to individuals’ privacy."
Training of student athletes will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
Roque, also spokesperson on the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, says the IATF has approved it.
The trainings will be subject to guidelines that will be released by the Commission on Higher Education.
The Philippine government is going in the right direction in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as all indicators are going down in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, professor David Guido of the UP OCTA Researcg group says.
While the curve is "flattening" in the capital region, Guido notes that there are still areas in the Philippines that need to be concerned about, such as Iloilo and Tacloban, that may be emerging hotspots.
"The government is on the right track and people are doing their part. But the fight is not yet over. This is not the time to relax; this is the time to soldier on," Guido tells ANC's "Headstart" Monday morning.
