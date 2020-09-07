DOH: Pfizer wonâ€™t conduct clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer has no plans of conducting clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Monday.
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were no commitments yet made during the government’s meeting with the US drug maker last Friday.
“We just had to explain to them our regulatory processes,” Vergeire said.
“They gave information that they won’t conduct clinical trials in the Philippines because they are well advanced already with their Phase 3 clinical trials,” she said, adding government officials were told that the Phase 3 clinical trials of Pfizer’s candidate vaccine may be done by October.
The health official said most of the discussions during the meeting focused on pre-ordering of the potential vaccines and the Confidential Disclosure Agreement. A CDA contains the agreement between the vaccine manufacturer and the Philippines and details about the products.
Phase 3 clinical trials are large-scale testing on thousands of people to check the safety and efficacy of vaccines. It is an essential phase before receiving regulatory approval.
The government previously said the Philippines was scheduled to start the clinical trials of Sputnik V, Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, in October. Negotiations with Russia are still ongoing, with the Philippines’ vaccine expert panel seeking clarifications on the documents submitted by Moscow.
Meanwhile, five hospitals have been identified as sites for the planned clinical trials of the vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd although talks with the Chinese vaccine manufacturer are still on track.
More vaccine talks
Vergeire said discussions with other vaccine developers continue as the country seeks to source COVID-19 vaccines to fight Southeast Asia’s worst outbreak.
She said the Department of Science and Technology has a scheduled meeting with CSL, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine with the University of Queensland in Australia. The University of Queensland is currently undertaking a Phase 1 clinical evaluation of its vaccine candidate.
Vergeire also said the CDA of Moderna—the first company in the US to conduct a Phase 3 clinical study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine—is being studied.
“Once these CDAs are finalized, we can move forward for further meetings to finalize our agreement with them,” she said.
The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached over 237,000 as of Sunday.
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1, media reported Wednesday, in the latest sign of the accelerating race to deliver a vaccine by year's end.
"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities," read a letter from Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted by The Wall Street Journal.
The CDC, "if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020," two days before the US presidential election, the letter said. — AFP
Hong Kong launches a mass coronavirus testing scheme, but calls for millions to take up the offer have been undermined by deep distrust of the government following China's crushing of the city's democracy movement.
The free voluntary tests are part of an attempt to stamp out a third wave of infections that began in late June and saw the densely populated city reimpose economically painful social distancing measures.
But the programme has been hampered by a limited response due to the involvement of mainland Chinese testing firms and doctors -- and swirling public fears of the harvesting of data and DNA as Beijing cracks down on calls for democratic reform. — AFP
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration raises the possibility that a future vaccine against the coronavirus might be given emergency approval before the end of trials designed to ensure its safety and effectiveness. — AFP
Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases official, says the government wouldn't make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public -- though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.
"You don't want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We've never done that," says Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, during a video talk organized by George Washington University.
"You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can't" he added, citing the example of the National Institutes of Health, where health workers can't treat patients without a flu shot. — AFP
