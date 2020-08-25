#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte reveals his doctor barred him from drinking
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with some members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 13, 2020.
Presidential photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte reveals his doctor barred him from drinking
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than a week after rumors swirled that he is sick, President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that his doctor has advised him to stop drinking because his Barrett’s esophagus is nearing stage one cancer.

The United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases defines Barrett’s esophagus as a condition in which tissue that is similar to the lining of the intestine replaces the tissue lining of the esophagus.

People with Barrett’s esophagus are more likely to develop a rare type of cancer called esophageal adenocarcinoma, according to the institute.

In a taped address aired Tuesday, Duterte said he and other officials would not allow corruption because they are about to retire from the service. He then claimed that accumulating huge sums is useless if one is no longer allowed to eat  all kinds of food due to health reasons.

"Matagal na kami sa gobyerno, magpa-retire na lang, bakit pa namin pagsayangan? Kakaunting panahon na lang ang naiwan so walang... wala nang ganang kumain (We have been in the government for a long time and we are about to retire. Why would we squander it? We only have a little time left. We no longer have appetite to eat)," the president said.

The 75-year-old president then talked about the warning that his doctor gave him.

"May pera ka naman, hindi ka na makakain... sabi ng doktor huwag kang kumain ng taba kasi mamatay ka (You have money but you can't eat what you want because the doctor told you, 'Do not eat fatty food or you will die,')," Duterte said.

"Ikaw Duterte, huwag ka nang uminom kasi ‘yang Barrett mo nearing stage one ka sa cancer. So hindi na rin (Duterte, do not drink because your Barrett is nearing stage one cancer)," he added.

Earlier this month, rumors circulated that Duterte was sick and was airlifted by a medical jet to Singapore to seek emergency treatment. Duterte has denied this, saying he was just in Davao City to hide from the coronavirus. He, however, insisted that it's none of anybody's business if he decides to travel to another country.

Duterte has been staying in his hometown Davao City since August 3 but officials claimed he did not stop working.

The president, who earlier admitted to suffering from various illnesses, said he and his officials would perform their duties so they could confidently face God in the afterlife.

"Kasi pagharap namin sa Diyos and tanungin ka na, “O ikaw Rodrigo, anong ginawa mo?” Sabi ko, “Ginawa ko man lahat. Ito man si (finance secretary Carlos) Dominguez ang walang pera.” Totoo. Eh saan ‘yang pera? Eh naubos na niya, inutang na niya lahat eh, wala nang magpautang (If we face God, and He asks us, 'Rodrigo, what did you do?,' I would tell Him 'I did what I could but Dominguez did not have the money. That's true.' 'But where's the money?.' 'He borrowed money but nobody wanted to lend him)," Duterte said.

Aside from Barrett’s esophagus, the president is also afflicted with acute bronchitis, a migraine tied to a spinal injury he sustained in a motorcycle accident , Buerger’s disease, and muscle spasms.

Last May, the Supreme Court junked a petition seeking the disclosure of Duterte's health records, saying allegations that the President is seriously ill are "unsubstantiated."

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lorenzana on South Sea claim: Only in their imagination
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
House grants 25-year franchise to 3rd telco player
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly yesterday to approve on third and final reading a measure that will pave...
Headlines
fbfb
China to conduct South China Sea exercises
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
China will be conducting naval exercises in the South China Sea as tensions with the United States heat up.
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks ABS-CBN petitions vs 'cease' order for being moot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
ABS-CBN can still file a motion for reconsideration, but they would be appealing to a court that was unanimous in dismissing...
Headlines
fbfb
Supreme Court urged: Issue halt order vs anti-terrorism law now
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
A group of petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, through the Free Legal Assistance Group, urged the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Guevarra: DOJ to investigate 'RevGov' group if complaints filed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 minutes ago
“Impatience is not a ground to overthrow a constitutional government," Justice Secretary Guevarra also said.
Headlines
fbfb
27 minutes ago
Martial law in Sulu 'may not be necessary' with passage of anti-terror law — lawmaker
27 minutes ago
In a statement Tuesday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said a declaration of martial law in Sulu or entire Mindanao “may not be...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Recto to Duterte: Publish actual COVID-19 assistance delivered, not just funds spent
1 hour ago
After President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to publish the funds spent by the government in its COVID-19 response, a lawmaker urged...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Coronavirus infections in Philippines soar past 197,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Coronavirus infections soared past 23.5 million globally with at least 811,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Duterte vows to work on cases vs erring PhilHealth execs until term ends
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte vowed he will go after erring officials of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp.,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with