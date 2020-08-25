Duterte reveals his doctor barred him from drinking

MANILA, Philippines — More than a week after rumors swirled that he is sick, President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that his doctor has advised him to stop drinking because his Barrett’s esophagus is nearing stage one cancer.

The United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases defines Barrett’s esophagus as a condition in which tissue that is similar to the lining of the intestine replaces the tissue lining of the esophagus.

People with Barrett’s esophagus are more likely to develop a rare type of cancer called esophageal adenocarcinoma, according to the institute.

In a taped address aired Tuesday, Duterte said he and other officials would not allow corruption because they are about to retire from the service. He then claimed that accumulating huge sums is useless if one is no longer allowed to eat all kinds of food due to health reasons.

"Matagal na kami sa gobyerno, magpa-retire na lang, bakit pa namin pagsayangan? Kakaunting panahon na lang ang naiwan so walang... wala nang ganang kumain (We have been in the government for a long time and we are about to retire. Why would we squander it? We only have a little time left. We no longer have appetite to eat)," the president said.

The 75-year-old president then talked about the warning that his doctor gave him.

"May pera ka naman, hindi ka na makakain... sabi ng doktor huwag kang kumain ng taba kasi mamatay ka (You have money but you can't eat what you want because the doctor told you, 'Do not eat fatty food or you will die,')," Duterte said.

"Ikaw Duterte, huwag ka nang uminom kasi ‘yang Barrett mo nearing stage one ka sa cancer. So hindi na rin (Duterte, do not drink because your Barrett is nearing stage one cancer)," he added.

Earlier this month, rumors circulated that Duterte was sick and was airlifted by a medical jet to Singapore to seek emergency treatment. Duterte has denied this, saying he was just in Davao City to hide from the coronavirus. He, however, insisted that it's none of anybody's business if he decides to travel to another country.

Duterte has been staying in his hometown Davao City since August 3 but officials claimed he did not stop working.

The president, who earlier admitted to suffering from various illnesses, said he and his officials would perform their duties so they could confidently face God in the afterlife.

"Kasi pagharap namin sa Diyos and tanungin ka na, “O ikaw Rodrigo, anong ginawa mo?” Sabi ko, “Ginawa ko man lahat. Ito man si (finance secretary Carlos) Dominguez ang walang pera.” Totoo. Eh saan ‘yang pera? Eh naubos na niya, inutang na niya lahat eh, wala nang magpautang (If we face God, and He asks us, 'Rodrigo, what did you do?,' I would tell Him 'I did what I could but Dominguez did not have the money. That's true.' 'But where's the money?.' 'He borrowed money but nobody wanted to lend him)," Duterte said.

Aside from Barrett’s esophagus, the president is also afflicted with acute bronchitis, a migraine tied to a spinal injury he sustained in a motorcycle accident , Buerger’s disease, and muscle spasms.

Last May, the Supreme Court junked a petition seeking the disclosure of Duterte's health records, saying allegations that the President is seriously ill are "unsubstantiated."