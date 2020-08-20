#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Teachers' group to Congress: Make education sector a top priority for 'Bayanihan 2'
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Teachers' group to Congress: Make education sector a top priority for 'Bayanihan 2'
(Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — A teachers' group on Wednesday night urged Congress to include the education sector as one of the top priorities for a government-initiated stimulus bill.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers made this request in a letter addressed to Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur 2nd District), who sits as the chairman of the Bicameral Conference House Panel for the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act of 2020 (Bayanihan 2).

Highlighted in the group's letter was a list of measures that they said must be funded for classes to resume on October 5, including the implementation of health and safety measures for teaching and non-teaching staff.

ACT also urged funding for materials like gadgets that teachers and underprivileged learners will need for online learning, and the production of enough modules to ensure a one module per student ratio.

"The less than seven weeks left to prepare will be critical in ensuring the safe re-opening of schools and the delivery of accessible quality education to millions of learners," ACT said. 

"It is our fervent hope that our duly-elected legislators will wield the Congress’ power of the purse to enable these measures. These will serve as a vital step to the government’s fulfillment of the youth’s inviolable right to education and the protection of education front liners’ welfare amid the raging pandemic."

READ: Teachers' group lists requisites for 'quality education' amid COVID-19 pandemic

The bicameral conference committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday night agreed to increase funding for the proposed measure to P166.5 billion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The STAR that only the P140 billion as proposed by the Senate would be funded immediately while the remaining P26.5 billion would be part of a “standby fund.”

Private school teachers decry 'inadequate' aid provisions in Bayanihan 2

Meanwhile, ACT - Private Schools on Thursday renewed its calls for "sub substantial and humane government assistance to all affected private school teachers and personnel nationwide."

READ: Private school teachers lobby for better aid, wage subsidy in Bayanihan 2

In a statement, the group slammed the House's proposed allocation of P300 million for all affected teaching and non-teaching personnel in private and public schools as "beyond inadequate."

"In numbers, only 37,500 to 60,000 personnel are expected to serve as beneficiaries, should the government decide to give a one-time cash assistance of PhP 5,000 to PhP 8,000 from the proposed funding," ACT - Private Schools Secretary-General Jonathan Geronimo said.

"Based on the statistics released on media reports, 407, 757 teachers and staff were affected during the first month of Enhanced Community Quarantine. Furthermore, low enrollment percentage this school year prompts massive layoffs of academic personnel. In fact, there are 119,819 private school teachers from 17 regions suffered from retrenchment last June," he added.

The group further renewed its previous demand for the government to provide six-month financial aid for private school personnel amounting to P10,000, "and a four-month wage subsidy program to private education institutions, shouldering half [P15,554] of the nationwide family living wage [P31,089] declared by IBON Foundation, an independent think-tank in the Philippines."  — with a report from The STAR

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Villanueva: Most critical COVID-19 cases and nearly half who died did not get hospital care
22 hours ago
Almost half of Filipinos who have died of novel coronavirus were not admitted to a hospital, a lawmaker said, citing data...
Headlines
fbfb
‘48% of COVID-19 fatalities never hospitalized’
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Nearly half of the persons who died of coronavirus disease 2019 were never admitted to hospital or medical facilities, according...
Headlines
fbfb
In need of lifeline, millions of tourism industry workers rely on Bayanihan 2’s pledge for pandemic financial aid
By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
An estimated 4.8 million formal and informal tourism industry workers have been affected by the various levels of community...
Headlines
fbfb
There may be millions of undetected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, Ateneo paper says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
The author’s analysis suggested that roughly 98% of COVID-19 cases in the country have gone undetected in the second...
Headlines
fbfb
Appeals court rejects Ressa motion to go to US for talks, press freedom award
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
The Court of Appeals rejected Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to be allowed to leave the country for a series of events...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 178,022
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 43 minutes ago
(Updated 4:28 p.m.) Since the coronavirus emerged late last year, more than 22.26 million have been infected worldwide...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ: PhilHealth exec says current IT system cannot detect fraudulent claims
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A senior officer of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp. revealed the current Information Technology system...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DILG: 'Disiplina' campaign about volunteerism, not enforcement
2 hours ago
"The BIDA ang may Disiplina campaign is a joint effort of the DILG and DOH to encourage family and community participation...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Killing of Zara Alvarez highlights dangers of red-tagging — CHR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said its regional office has already opened a motu proprio investigation into the killing of...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Families of 14 missing Filipinos in Mindoro collision to receive P1 million each
4 hours ago
MV Vienna Wood will provide compensations worth P1 million each to the families of the 14 Filipinos who went missing following...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with