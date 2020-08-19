COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 173,000 as Metro Manila goes back to GCQ

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:28 p.m.) — The Department of Health reported 4,650 coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s caseload to 173,774 as Metro Manila and other urban centers returned to general community quarantine.
Most of the additional cases were from Metro Manila (3,092). It was followed by Cavite (249), Laguna (194), Rizal (189) and Bulacan (136).
The number of active cases undergoing treatment or quarantine stood at 57,498. Of the figure, 91.4% were mild, 6.5% were asymptomatic, 0.9% were severe and 1.2% were critical.
Total recoveries also rose to 113,481 after 716 more people survived the respiratory illness.
However, the death toll climbed to 2,795 with 111 new fatalities. Of the newly-reported deaths, 52 were from Metro Manila, 29 were from Central Visayas and 11 were from Calabarzon.
The DOH said a total of 1,992,128 people have been tested for coronavirus in the country.
Wednesday’s figures were based on the total tests conducted by 97 out of 105 laboratories nationwide. The department said it had removed 89 cases from the total case count.
President Rodrigo Duterte decided to place Metro Manila and its nearby provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna back to a more lenient general community quarantine until end-August to revive the country’s battered economy.
Under a GCQ scenario, more industries will be allowed to reopen, restaurants will be allowed to resume dine-in operations and public transportation will be allowed to return on the road.
Globally, the coronavirus case count reached 22.04 million, with over 778,000 deaths since the health crisis emerged in China late last year.
The National Task Force on COVID-19 will allow people living in the same house to ride pillion on a motorcycle even without a motorcycle barrier in areas under general community quarantine.
Pillion riding for people not living together will still require the "Angkas-designed" barrier, a requirement that engineers and motorcycle designers have warned against.
According to the transitional protocol that takes effect from Wednesday, August 19, the backrider must be an Authorized Person Outside of Residence.
The driver need not be an APOR.
Riders must be wearing face masks and full-face helmets.
Restrictions in areas under MGCQ will depent on local chief executives.
The Philippine National Police will enforce stricter measures such as the setting up of "quarantine control points" even as Metro Manila and other provinces revert to the less rigid general community quarantine.
In a statement, the PNP says it will observe "official administrative issuances of higher authorities" on matters involving force protection and COVID-19 resiliency of police units, even as they administratively reported to local executives.
The quarantine control points, akin to checkpoints, are to "ensure only authorized individuals on essential travel are allowed outside their homes and to enforce restrictions on certain modes of public conveyance," the PNP notes in the statement.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that most parts of the Philippines will remain under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine until Aug. 31, 2020.
Areas such as Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which are still under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, 2020, are not included.
Motorcycle riders on Sunday hold a protest at the Commission on Human Rights grounds on Sunday against motorcycle barriers that they as well as engineers have said are unsafe.
ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo reports that the group, Kagulong, says the barriers are also expensive aside from being unsafe.
