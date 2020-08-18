#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte says vaccines from 'friends' China, Russia not for free
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on August 17, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi, Jr.
Duterte says vaccines from 'friends' China, Russia not for free
(Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 9:09am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he would ask China and Russia in the Philippines could purchase their potential coronavirus vaccines in instalments.

In a speech late Monday, Duterte thanked Beijing and Moscow for expressing their willingness to provide the country vaccines that could potentially put an end to the health crisis.

“I cannot overemphasize my debt of gratitude,” he said, noting the Philippines will not get the potential vaccines for free.

The president said he may ask for a “credit line” from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the vaccines are too expensive.

“Bibilhin natin ‘yan. Kaya lang kung mahal, if it is quite expensive then I will ask the—my friend President Putin and President Xi Jinping to give us a credit, parang utang, a credit line but we will pay not in one payment but by instalments,” Duterte said

“I would always tell them that we are willing and if we are short of money by this time because all of the economy of the world, individual countries, have fallen flat,” he added.

Last month, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government’s plan is to conduct the vaccination of 20 million people—or 18.5% of the country’s 108 million population. He said the government is allotting P20 billion for the plan to purchase at least 40 million doses of COVID-19.

Duterte has repeatedly asked the public to endure coronavirus restrictions as he pinned the nation’s hopes of returning to normal on a vaccine.

Malacañang last week laid out a schedule for Sputnik V, Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, with the Moscow-funded clinical trials in the archipelago expected to take place from October to March next year despite growing concerns on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

If the trials are successful, the country’s Food and Drug Administration may approve the vaccine. It may be deployed in May next year.

The president earlier asked China to give the Philippines priority access to coronavirus vaccines it is developing. 

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has so far reached 164,474—the highest in Southeast AsiaGaea Katreena Cabico

 

CHINA COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN XI JINPING
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 18, 2020 - 8:04am

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."

This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)

August 18, 2020 - 8:04am

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he would be among the first to receive a Russian coronavirus vaccine if it is shown to be effective.

Russia's announcement last week that it was the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine was met with caution from Western scientists who said it still needed to be proved safe and effective.

"I would be the first to get vaccinated, because it matters a lot to me, but we have to ... ensure that it's something effective and that it's available to everyone," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference. — AFP

August 14, 2020 - 7:40am

Mexico and Argentina aim to have a coronavirus vaccine available for Latin America early next year under a production agreement with drugs giant AstraZeneca, the Mexican government said Thursday.

The vaccine, being developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, is one of the most promising of dozens that researchers around the world are racing to prove safe and efficient.

The goal is to "start manufacturing to have the vaccine in the first quarter of next year," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference. — AFP

August 13, 2020 - 3:17pm

The Brazilian state of Parana signed a deal Wednesday to test and produce Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, though officials stressed they would have to be sure of its safety and effectiveness first.

The vaccine would have to receive Brazilian regulatory approval and complete Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing in humans, before being produced in Brazil, said officials from the southern state.

Production, if it goes ahead, would likely only start in the second half of 2021, said Jorge Callado, head of the state-run Parana Technology Institute, which signed the deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. — AFP

August 13, 2020 - 12:11pm

Palace spokesperson Harry Roque says the earliest time that President Rodrigo Duterte can get vaccinated with the Russian vaccine is on May 1, 2021. — The STAR/Alexis Romero

August 12, 2020 - 3:37pm

Following Russia's announcement that it has supposedly developed a COVID-19 vaccine, the United States says it is not "a race to be first."

Noting that the Russian vaccine is now only beginning, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says two of the six vaccines that the American government invested in entered the third phase of clinical trials weeks ago.

"The data from the initial trials in Russia have not been disclosed, it’s not transparent," Azar tells reporters in a teleconference. 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New coronavirus mutation found in the Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
When the outbreak began in the country last March, the original D614 genotype showed up in the positive samples collected...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Metro Manila mayors recommend 'stricter' GCQ
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
"Let’s just say , the recommendation of the IATF and Metro Manila mayors to the president was unanimous," Roque sa...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine eased; Metro Manila back to GCQ
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
After a two-week return to the stricter modified general community quarantine, President Duterte announced last night that...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH studying Año’s virus reinfection
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Saying there is no evidence yet of reinfection with COVID-19, Department of Health experts are studying the case of Interior...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace to ask PNP chief about Baguio dinner
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang will ask Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa to shed light on the gathering of police...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Palace hopes Red Cross continues COVID-19 tests
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang is hopeful the Philippine Red Cross will continue conducting coronavirus tests even if the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
House suspends sessions as COVID-positive employees increase
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has decided to suspend the chamber’s...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Project ARK launches pooled COVID-19 testing
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The private sector, in partnership with local government units in Metro Manila, is set to begin implementing the pooled polymerase...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Local scientists report new strain of COVID-19
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
A new strain of coronavirus disease believed to be more infectious than SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, has been found...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DOT to give Bayanihan 2 funds to stakeholders
By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the Department of Tourism remains firm on its commitment to allocate funds...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with