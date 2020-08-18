Duterte says vaccines from 'friends' China, Russia not for free

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he would ask China and Russia in the Philippines could purchase their potential coronavirus vaccines in instalments.
In a speech late Monday, Duterte thanked Beijing and Moscow for expressing their willingness to provide the country vaccines that could potentially put an end to the health crisis.
“I cannot overemphasize my debt of gratitude,” he said, noting the Philippines will not get the potential vaccines for free.
The president said he may ask for a “credit line” from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the vaccines are too expensive.
“Bibilhin natin ‘yan. Kaya lang kung mahal, if it is quite expensive then I will ask the—my friend President Putin and President Xi Jinping to give us a credit, parang utang, a credit line but we will pay not in one payment but by instalments,” Duterte said
“I would always tell them that we are willing and if we are short of money by this time because all of the economy of the world, individual countries, have fallen flat,” he added.
Last month, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government’s plan is to conduct the vaccination of 20 million people—or 18.5% of the country’s 108 million population. He said the government is allotting P20 billion for the plan to purchase at least 40 million doses of COVID-19.
Duterte has repeatedly asked the public to endure coronavirus restrictions as he pinned the nation’s hopes of returning to normal on a vaccine.
Malacañang last week laid out a schedule for Sputnik V, Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, with the Moscow-funded clinical trials in the archipelago expected to take place from October to March next year despite growing concerns on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.
If the trials are successful, the country’s Food and Drug Administration may approve the vaccine. It may be deployed in May next year.
The president earlier asked China to give the Philippines priority access to coronavirus vaccines it is developing.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has so far reached 164,474—the highest in Southeast Asia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he would be among the first to receive a Russian coronavirus vaccine if it is shown to be effective.
Russia's announcement last week that it was the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine was met with caution from Western scientists who said it still needed to be proved safe and effective.
"I would be the first to get vaccinated, because it matters a lot to me, but we have to ... ensure that it's something effective and that it's available to everyone," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference. — AFP
Mexico and Argentina aim to have a coronavirus vaccine available for Latin America early next year under a production agreement with drugs giant AstraZeneca, the Mexican government said Thursday.
The vaccine, being developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, is one of the most promising of dozens that researchers around the world are racing to prove safe and efficient.
The goal is to "start manufacturing to have the vaccine in the first quarter of next year," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference. — AFP
The Brazilian state of Parana signed a deal Wednesday to test and produce Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, though officials stressed they would have to be sure of its safety and effectiveness first.
The vaccine would have to receive Brazilian regulatory approval and complete Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing in humans, before being produced in Brazil, said officials from the southern state.
Production, if it goes ahead, would likely only start in the second half of 2021, said Jorge Callado, head of the state-run Parana Technology Institute, which signed the deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. — AFP
Palace spokesperson Harry Roque says the earliest time that President Rodrigo Duterte can get vaccinated with the Russian vaccine is on May 1, 2021. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
Following Russia's announcement that it has supposedly developed a COVID-19 vaccine, the United States says it is not "a race to be first."
Noting that the Russian vaccine is now only beginning, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says two of the six vaccines that the American government invested in entered the third phase of clinical trials weeks ago.
"The data from the initial trials in Russia have not been disclosed, it’s not transparent," Azar tells reporters in a teleconference.
