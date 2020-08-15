COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 157,000 with 4,351 new infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:46 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 4,351 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country's total caseload to 157,918.

Of these, there are still 83,109 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

Metro Manila reported the most newly-announced cases at 2,460, followed by Laguna at 232, Cavite at 211, Cebu at 187 and Rizal at 184.

The National Capital Region represented more than half of the new cases at 56%.

A total of 3,469 cases (almost 80%) of the cases occurred between August 2 and August 15, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

The death toll has reached 2,600 after 159 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus — the second-highest on record for a single day.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 72,209 as the Health department announced 885 additional survivors.

This week saw 31,033 additional infections on top of the 126,885 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

Over 20.73 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 751,000 deaths, have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.