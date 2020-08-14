SC creates two bodies to purge Judiciary from erring officials, personnel

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has approved the creation of the Judicial Integrity Board and the Corruption Prevention and Investigation Office to prevent corruption within the Judiciary.

Last July 31, the SC Public Information Office said the tribunal approved amendments on the JIB and CPIO, first created in 2018, but were put on the back burner for a review of the board’s functions.

“The [SC] of the Philippines, the constitutional repository of judicial power and administrator of all courts and its personnel, has both the duty and the power to pursue its constitutional missions and ideals through the creation of a body/office to promote integrity and curb corruption in the Judiciary,” the recently released en banc resolution read.

JIB

The JIB will have a chairperson, vice-chairperson, three regular members for a term of three years without reappointment, and will be appointed by the SC en banc

The JIB chairperson and vice chairperson must be retired members of the SC while the regular members must be justices from the Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan or the Court of Tax Appeals.

The board will receive and act on administrative complaints or disciplinary actions against justices of CA, Sandiganbayan, CTA, Shari’ah High Court and the first and second level court judges, down the officers of the Judiciary. It shall also receive disciplinary actions against the court administrator and its deputies and assistants.

It shall have jurisdiction over complaints against justices of appellate courts and judges of lower courts, except those against the SC magistrates, and complaints of violation of the “Code of Conduct for Court Personnel” and civil services rules against court officials and employees.

The board has the power to recommend to the SC the preventive suspension of justices, court administrator, deputy court administrators or assistant court administrations, judges or court personnel.

CPIO

The CPIO meanwhile has the power to conduct probes or lifestyle check on CA, CTA, Sandiganbayan and Shari’ah high court judges and personnel of lower courts. This will also cover officials of employees of the Office of the Jurisconsult and the Court Administrator and its deputies and assistants, and their personnel.

The office can conduct discreet investigations or surveillance of the justices, judges and court personnel who are subjects of anonymous and unverified complaints.

It shall also have the power to assist in the prosecution of those involved in the illegal acts and coordinate with other government agencies for the accomplishment of their mandate.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta earlier said that the reinvigoration of the JIB and CPIO are part of his ten-point program to purge the Judiciary from erring individuals among its ranks.