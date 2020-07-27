WATCH: Duterte hits Drilon, 'oligarchs' in power and water sectors

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drillon a hypocrite for bringing up political dynasties in the debate on the oligarchy.

He also claimed that decendants of the oligarchy from the Spanish colonial period still control the Philippine's electricity and water sectors.

Drilon had urged Duterte to ban political dynasties to dismantle the "real oligarchs," after the president claimed that he had been able to dismantle the oligarchy without declaring martial law.

The senator said earlier this month that the president enjoys enough political influence to push for the passage the anti-political dynasty law at the House of Representatives and that he would be "willing to work with the administration to review the current system and enact measures that can prevent all forms of oligarchy."

Duterte made the statement in a speech in Jolo, Sulu after members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises voted against ABS-CBN's application for a new broadcasting franchise.

ABS-CBN is owned by the Lopez family, whom the president said are among the oligarchy.