PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
'Dismantling oligarchy' means fewer dynasties, stronger parties — Drilon
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday said that President Rodrigo Duterte's claim of "dismantling the oligarchy" can only be brought about by "structural reform and an overhaul of existing laws that allowed oligarchy to persist."

Drilon further cautioned that without such reforms, the unseating of oligarchs would only make room for cronies.

Oligarchs, originally a Russian term, refers to a small group of people in control of a country or government. Meanwhile, cronyism is the practice of appointing friends and associates to positions of authority regardless of qualifications.

"As part of the political reform to prevent oligarchy, maybe we should look at our political party system, because that is not helpful. Our present system cannot be cited as a check on oligarchs," the senator said.

Drilon authored Senate Bill Nos. 11 and 12 which seek "to prohibit political dynasties" and "to strengthen the political party system in the country and discourage political turncoatism," respectively.

He added that the president enjoys enough political influence to push for the passage the anti-political dynasty law at the House of Representatives and that he would be "willing to work with the administration to review the current system and enact measures that can prevent all forms of oligarchy."

RELATED: Poe says stronger institutions, media needed amid House's junking of ABS-CBN franchise bid

However, he also flagged the fact that Duterte's own family is a political clan. 

Three of the president's children currently hold elected positions: Rep. Paolo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

"It is not in wealth that you are an oligarch; you are an oligarch if you use your power to promote through the political system your own interest," Drilon said.

According to "Political Dynasties in the Philippines: Persistent Patterns, Perennial Problems", a paper by Political Science professor Teresa Encarnacion Tadem, PhD and Asian Studies professor Eduardo Tadem, political dynasties "[monopolize political power and public offices from generation to generation and treating the public elective office almost as their personal property."

The Tadems noted that, after the 2013 midterm elections, "all 80 provinces have political families and 74% of the members of the House of Representatives come
from political families."

'Neutrality' on ABS-CBN issues

In a speech delivered to the military on Monday, the president claimed that he had successfully unseated the small circle of people sitting atop the Philippine economy.

"That's why, for me, if I die, if my plane crashes, putangina. I am very happy. You know why? I said, without declaring martial law, I dismantled the oligarchy that controls the economy of the Filipino people," he told troops in a mix of English and Filipino at Jolo, Sulu.

The pre-taped speech was aired on Tuesday morning, but the Inquirer and Rappler on Wednesday reported that about ten minutes of the address had been cut.

Among the comments. made in Filipino, cut from the aired address were: "ABS-CBN smeared me but I said, if I win, I will unseat the oligarchy in the Philippines." 

Duterte said this mere days after an overwhelming 70 legislators at the House panel on legislative franchises voted to deny ABS-CBN a new franchise. The move imperils the livelihoods of thousands of media workers.

All other instances of the president mentioning ABS-CBN were cut from the aired speech, Rappler reported.

Immediately after the controversial House committee vote and in the days following, presidential spokesman Harry Roque has continued to insist that the chief executive was "neutral" on the issue of the embattled network's franchise bid.

Duterte had issued emphatic threats throughout 2019 to shut down ABS-CBN for its alleged biased coverage and for failing to air all his election campaign ads in 2016.

"They pretend they have an investment there. They will send money there. But that investment is no longer there. The money won't come back. That's why it's not taxed. And to think that they talk and they play God over the lives of the Filipino," was another comment made by the president in Filipino, referring to ABS-CBN, which was redacted from the aired version of the speech.

READ: Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig), the president's political ally and running mate in 2016, used very similar language to the president's on Monday when he defended the widely criticized move to reject the network's franchise bid, saying it was about "reclaiming patrimony from the oligarchs."

"We simply put an end to the privilege of one family in using a public resource to protect and promote their private interest was part of the changes that the Duterte administration has vowed to bring to the country," he said in a Facebook post.

Cayetano's wife is also a member of the House of Representatives as congresswoman for a sepatae legislative district. His sister is a senator and a brother is mayor of Taguig. 

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ALAN PETER CAYETANO FRANKLIN DRILON POLITICAL DYNASTIES PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Public told to report neighbors with COVID-19 as cops prepare to go house-to-house
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“Now that the government is easing quarantine restrictions to balance public health with the need to reopen the economy,...
Headlines
fbfb
Confusion stirs amid conflicting statements on 'house-to-house' search for COVID-19 patients
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We don't have a provision for house-to-house. Only the political critics of the government, again, weaponizing this very...
Headlines
fbfb
With new South China Sea policy, US now a defender of Philippines' arbitral award — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
With Washington's latest policy declaration in the South China Sea, the Philippines could capitalize on the diplomatic support...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila likely to stay under GCQ; ECQ for Cebu City
By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Metro Manila is likely to remain under general community quarantine and Cebu City under the strictest enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar, appointed as isolation czar, to isolate self after testing positive for COVID-19
7 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:09 a.m.) DPWH chief Mark Villar announced his test results in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
WATCH: Duque briefly claims Philippines has flattened COVID-19 curve
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 15 minutes ago
Duque has since clarified that the curve has been bent, not flattened.
Headlines
fbfb
54 minutes ago
Palace: No 'house-to-house' search for cops
By Alexis Romero | 54 minutes ago
The police won't conduct house-to-house search to find persons with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Calls of 'paid' trolls won't make Pangilinan leave Senate charter panel
1 hour ago
The hashtag #OustKiko has been topping Twitter’s trending topic since Wednesday morning. It has garnered over 19,000...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lawmaker wants ABS-CBN's former frequencies used for distance learning
3 hours ago
Having frequencies at one's disposal and actually having the capacity and wherewithal to broadcast are two very different...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Hontiveros on house-to-house search for coronavirus patients: Like Oplan Tokhang but for COVID
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Oplan Tokhang is the police practice of going house-to-house most often associated with the government's bloody war on drugs,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with