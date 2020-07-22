8 PSG personnel assigned to Medialdea test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Group on Wednesday confirmed that eight of its personnel tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Col. Jesus Durante, PSG commander, confirmed that the two officers and six enlisted personnel were assigned to the Office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and had no close contact with the president.

Medialdea tested negative for the virus.

"PSG also assures the public of the president’s safety despite this unfortunate situation as we continually implement the strict health protocols to our personnel and their dependents to guarantee that the president is safe and healthy," Durante said.

He added that the personnel assigned to President Rodrigo Duterte are regularly tested.

"The president’s close-in security personnel further endure being at a separated billeting area to limit their contact even from their comrades and loved ones just to lessen exposure and to ultimately ensure that they do not become the threats, themselves," he said.

Last month, the president announced that he intends to resume his visits to military camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He went on to say that he personally hated the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown being enforced by his government.

"If you can't stand [the lockdown] and you catch the disease, then that's too bad. Same is true for me, if I am reckless enough then I'll [catch the disease]," Duterte told the nation in a mix of English and Filipino.

The chief executive is 75 years old. Initial guidelines of the general community quarantine prohibited individuals aged below 21 and senior citizens from going out of their residence but there are considerations for working elderly.

Duterte is scheduled to deliver his fifth and penultimate State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa on July 27, and Durante has said that the president will get a “360-degree” security shield to be be fully protected from any untoward incident and exposure to COVID-19. — Bella Perez-Rubio