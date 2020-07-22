PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A staff member of the Presidential Security Group in uniform.
STAR/File
8 PSG personnel assigned to Medialdea test positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Group on Wednesday confirmed that eight of its personnel tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Col. Jesus Durante, PSG commander, confirmed that the two officers and six enlisted personnel were assigned to the Office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and had no close contact with the president.

Medialdea tested negative for the virus.

"PSG also assures the public of the president’s safety despite this unfortunate situation as we continually implement the strict health protocols to our personnel and their dependents to guarantee that the president is safe and healthy," Durante said.

He added that the personnel assigned to President Rodrigo Duterte are regularly tested.

"The president’s close-in security personnel further endure being at a separated billeting area to limit their contact even from their comrades and loved ones just to lessen exposure and to ultimately ensure that they do not become the threats, themselves," he said.

Last month, the president announced that he intends to resume his visits to military camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He went on to say that he personally hated the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown being enforced by his government.

"If you can't stand [the lockdown] and you catch the disease, then that's too bad. Same is true for me, if I am reckless enough then I'll [catch the disease]," Duterte told the nation in a mix of English and Filipino.

The chief executive is 75 years old. Initial guidelines of the general community quarantine prohibited individuals aged below 21 and senior citizens from going out of their residence but there are considerations for working elderly.

Duterte is scheduled to deliver his fifth and penultimate State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa on July 27, and Durante has said that the president will get a “360-degree” security shield to be be fully protected from any untoward incident and exposure to COVID-19. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY GROUP RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Duterte says he 'hates' ordering police to arrest violators
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"You know, personally, I hate to arrest people for the mere violation of a rule, which is that they have to...the problem...
Headlines
fbfb
LMP’s Singson wants unlimited 5-year terms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Municipal mayors are pushing for the lifting of term limits for local chief executives.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
DOH to probe exec on travel medical insurance
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health will look into allegations that a “lower ranking official” is taking advantage of foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Philippines critical care capacity out of danger zone
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Philippines’ critical care capacity is no longer in the danger zone as there are now more available hospital beds...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Ressa pleads not guilty to tax code violation case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Ressa stood before Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 157 for arraignment in a tax code violation case. She pleaded not...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
PSG readying 360-degree security for Duterte at SONA
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte will get a “360-degree” security shield when he delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
NBI files murder raps vs 9 cops in Sulu ‘misencounter’
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed four counts of murder and one count of planting of evidence against nine policemen...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
Challenge lawmakers to pass anti-political dynasty bill instead, Roque tells Pangilinan
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan should challenge his fellow lawmakers to pass the anti-political dynasty bill, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
21 hours ago
Involuntary hunger among Filipino families climbs to 20.9% in July — survey
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
An estimated 5.2 million Filipino families found themselves without food to eat at least once in the past three months,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with