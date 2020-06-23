Duterte says he 'hates lockdown,' will resume nationwide visits to military camps

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night announced that he intends to resume his visits to military camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the coming days I intend to go around the country. I will conduct visits. I will be visiting military camps. So I’ll just have to take precautions,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English during a public address with his advisers.
The chief executive went on to say that he personally hated the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown being enforced by his government.
"If you can't stand [the lockdown] and you catch the disease, then that's too bad. Same is true for me, if I am reckless enough then I'll [catch the disease]" he told the nation in a mix of English and Filipino.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday told CNN Philippines that Duterte already has one visit scheduled.
"I dont think I'm at liberty to say exactly where he's going but let's just say its an area where there's been intensive fighting recently and quite a number of soldiers have been killed or wounded in action."
Roque added Duterte might meet some resistance from his security detail, the Presidential Security Group (PSG), on the matter.
"Well, I'm hoping the president could do it but the PSG is rather strict as far as his movement is concerned, because as you know he is a senior citizen and part of the especially vulnerable people to this disease. But I think the president will insist to visit his troops....and I think this time around even if the PSG will reject he will insist and after all he is still the president and he wants to do it."
President Duterte is 75 years old. Initial guidelines of the general community quarantine prohibited individuals aged below 21 and senior citizens from going out of their residence but there are considerations for working elderly.
Roque earlier said exemptions are allowed, especially for members of the Duterte Cabinet and others who need to leave their homes to work or do essential activities.
The presidential spokesperson added that extra precautions would be taken, such as limiting the visit to an address and foregoing the usual mingling with troops which took place in previous visits.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health reports 653 new COVID-19 cases — 415 "fresh", 238 "late" — on Sunday, June 21. It also tallies 19 new deaths and 243 new recoveries.
The number of total cases is now at 30,052.
Sen. Nancy Binay asks government transport officials if they have "tried and tested" the transport guidelines put in place under general community quarantine.
"This is not the time to stretch experiments. Improving mobility and maximizing space are important, but spending on costly experiments that we know are bound to fail is totally unnecessary lalo pa ngayong kapos sa pondo," the senator says.
"Sana try din nilang testingin yung kanilang science projects sa EDSA--para kasing virtual experiment ang ginagawa sa mga mananakay. Wag na po nating ipilit yung mga hilaw at minadaling plano sa EDSA which placed public safety as a secondary concern. Di po EDSA ang classroom sa online learning," she adds.
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV dares Malacanang to appoint Vice President Leni Robredo as chair of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
In response to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's remarks against Robredo, Trillanes says the former seems to be blind on the accomplishments of the vice president in helping Filipinos during the pandemic. Roque earlier said Robredo should present solutions rather than criticizing the government's response to the virus.
"Kung si Vice President Leni ang mamumuno at magpapatakbo ng IATF, mas marami itong magagawa at siguradong mas maganda ang kampanya natin laban sa COVID-19," Trillanes says.
Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire on Friday clarifies that the entire province of Cebu, except Cebu City and Talisay City, is still under general community quarantine.
Vergeire stresses that the DOH did NOT report that the entire province is under enhanced community quarantine nor have they discussed the levels of community quarantine in different areas of the country.
"Please be informed that the Province of Cebu, except for Cebu City (under ECQ) and Talisay (modified ECQ), is still under GCQ. It is only the IATF which has the authority to change and announce this kind of policies," Vergeire says.
All employees of the Manila Regional Trial Court are advised to go under quarantine and contact tracing after two staff members had contact to close relatives who tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
