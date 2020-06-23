Duterte says he 'hates lockdown,' will resume nationwide visits to military camps

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night announced that he intends to resume his visits to military camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the coming days I intend to go around the country. I will conduct visits. I will be visiting military camps. So I’ll just have to take precautions,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English during a public address with his advisers.

The chief executive went on to say that he personally hated the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown being enforced by his government.

"If you can't stand [the lockdown] and you catch the disease, then that's too bad. Same is true for me, if I am reckless enough then I'll [catch the disease]" he told the nation in a mix of English and Filipino.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday told CNN Philippines that Duterte already has one visit scheduled.

"I dont think I'm at liberty to say exactly where he's going but let's just say its an area where there's been intensive fighting recently and quite a number of soldiers have been killed or wounded in action."

Roque added Duterte might meet some resistance from his security detail, the Presidential Security Group (PSG), on the matter.

"Well, I'm hoping the president could do it but the PSG is rather strict as far as his movement is concerned, because as you know he is a senior citizen and part of the especially vulnerable people to this disease. But I think the president will insist to visit his troops....and I think this time around even if the PSG will reject he will insist and after all he is still the president and he wants to do it."

President Duterte is 75 years old. Initial guidelines of the general community quarantine prohibited individuals aged below 21 and senior citizens from going out of their residence but there are considerations for working elderly.

Roque earlier said exemptions are allowed, especially for members of the Duterte Cabinet and others who need to leave their homes to work or do essential activities.

The presidential spokesperson added that extra precautions would be taken, such as limiting the visit to an address and foregoing the usual mingling with troops which took place in previous visits.