PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa (C) speaks during a press conference after attending the court's verdict promulgation in Manila on June 15, 2020. Ressa was convicted on June 15 of cyber libel and sentenced to prison in a case that watchdogs say marks a dangerous erosion of press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Ressa pleads not guilty to tax code violation case
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled veteran journalist Maria Ressa returned to court on Wednesday, a month after she was found guilty over cyber libel. This time, it was for a tax violation case.

Ressa stood before Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 157 for arraignment in a tax code violation case. She pleaded not guilty.

In November 2018, the Department of Justice found probable cause to charge Ressa for allegedly failing to supply correct information in its Value Added Tax return for the second quarter tax year of 2015.

Ressa, CEO of the online news site, was accused of violating Section 255 of the Tax Code.

In the charge sheet, the DOJ said: “By then and there, failing to report therein the total quarterly sales receipts coming from the issue and sales receipts and coming from the issue and sale by RHC of Philippine Depositary Receipts.”

State prosecutors said RHC acted as a dealer in securities when it sold PDRs worth P2.4 million, and should be taxed with P294,258.58. They argued that the amount should be reflected in its tax returns.

The Rappler CEO tweeted that the court set P1 million for travel bond, for the case involving an amount of more than P200,000.

Ressa is also facing other four other tax-related cases at the Court of Tax Appeals.

Cyber libel conviction

The arraignment comes after last June 15, the Manila RTC Branch 46 found Ressa and Rappler’s former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. guilty for cyber libel. This was over a 2012 article first published May, or months before the institution of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Ressa and Santos are out after the post-conviction bail. They have since filed a motion for reconsideration to overturn the court’s conviction.

Ressa slammed the string of cases filed against her and her media company as harrassment and an attack against press freedom.

Malacañang has maintained that the Palace had nothing to do with the cases against Rappler and Ressa.

It has also denied that Rappler's legal issues have anything to do with press freedom despite statements and warnings from journalists' and civil society groups that the cases are an attempt to silence critical reporting of the Duterte administration.

MARIA RESSA RAPPLER TAX CODE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LMP’s Singson wants unlimited 5-year terms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Municipal mayors are pushing for the lifting of term limits for local chief executives.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to probe exec on travel medical insurance
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health will look into allegations that a “lower ranking official” is taking advantage of foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI files murder raps vs 9 cops in Sulu ‘misencounter’
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed four counts of murder and one count of planting of evidence against nine policemen...
Headlines
fbfb
PSG readying 360-degree security for Duterte at SONA
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte will get a “360-degree” security shield when he delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
fbfb
Nobody is expecting it to, but Palace says government can't afford to test all Filipinos for COVID-19
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 18 hours ago
"If we can afford it, why not? But the reality is, we can't afford testing all 110 million Filipinos," presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
Ex-SC justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales, UP law profs challenge anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 minutes ago
Retired Supreme Court justices, Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales—also former chief graft-buster—led...
Headlines
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Makabayan lawmakers call for plenary vote on ABS-CBN franchise
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 55 minutes ago
"Undeniably, majority of the 305 members of the House of Representatives are being deprived of the opportunity to deliberate...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
BuCor: Shabu tiangge operator Boratong among COVID-19 fatalities
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday confirmed that convicted drug lord Amin Imam Boratong has died due to the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palace: Philippines critical care capacity out of danger zone
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ critical care capacity is no longer in the danger zone as there are now more available hospital beds...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Challenge lawmakers to pass anti-political dynasty bill instead, Roque tells Pangilinan
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan should challenge his fellow lawmakers to pass the anti-political dynasty bill, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with