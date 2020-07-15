WATCH: Duque briefly claims Philippines has flattened COVID-19 curve

MANILA, Philippines — Although the critical care capacity of hospitals is approaching the "danger zone," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III briefly claimed on Wednesday that the Philippines has "flattened the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
To date, the Philippines has a total of 57,545 positive cases of COVID-19 -- 35,483 of which are active cases.
He has since clarified that he meant that "case doubling time in April passed the three-day doubling time mark; NOW, July 15 - it is at eight days CDT (past the 7-day doubling time mark)"
This means we bent the curve in April after the March ECQ but we are seeing an increase in cases due to the expanded testing capacity and community transmission as we allow movement of people.— Francisco T. Duque III (@SecDuque) July 15, 2020
