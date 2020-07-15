WATCH: Duque briefly claims Philippines has flattened COVID-19 curve

MANILA, Philippines — Although the critical care capacity of hospitals is approaching the "danger zone," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III briefly claimed on Wednesday that the Philippines has "flattened the curve" of COVID-19 cases.

To date, the Philippines has a total of 57,545 positive cases of COVID-19 -- 35,483 of which are active cases.

He has since clarified that he meant that "case doubling time in April passed the three-day doubling time mark; NOW, July 15 - it is at eight days CDT (past the 7-day doubling time mark)"