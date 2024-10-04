‘Quinta comm’ to probe smuggling, price manipulation

Facade of the House of Representatives at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has adopted a resolution allowing five of its committees to conduct a “joint inquiry” for purposes of introducing an amendment to the law or come up with a new legislation that would help thwart massive smuggling and price manipulation, among many others.

Administration and opposition lawmakers approved last Sept. 25, the last day of plenary sessions in Congress, House Resolution 2036, giving five inter-related committees the

go-signal to start investigating reports of unscrupulous businessmen preying on innocent and helpless consumers.

As per announcement of Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, his House committee on ways and means will now be holding joint probes with the House committees on trade and industry, agriculture and food, social services and special committee on food security – now dubbed as the “Quinta Comm.”

Its specific mandate is to investigate in aid of legislation and propose “measures relating to the implementation of government programs to address smuggling and price manipulation of basic goods and essential commodities, mitigate hunger, and promote food and nutrition security.”

The quinta comm was tasked to hold the probe relative to House resolutions and privilege speeches of its members that have been referred to the panels for purposes of investigating even on its own initiative reports of violations to consumers in general.

Salceda’s panel will be the “lead committee” in the quinta committee.

In approving HR 2036, lawmakers invoked Article 13 Section 11 of the 1987 Constitution, which mandates that the State shall endeavor to “make essential goods, health and other social services available to all the people at affordable cost.”

It stated that this is in light of the Filipino’s “fundamental right to be free from hunger” and where the Philippines has been a “signatory” to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Member-countries to this pact have vowed to “take measures to improve methods of production, conservation and distribution of food to achieve the most efficient development and utilization of natural resources.”

“During these inquiries, it is apparent that one committee cannot individually tackle the measures covering zero hunger and food security without encroaching with the jurisdiction of the other committees,” HR 2036 stated, justifying the need for a quinta comm.

And this is “due to the interdependent nature of the issues involved within their respective jurisdiction, there is a need to conduct a joint inquiry for a more effective and efficient resolution of these issues.”

“A joint inquiry is consistent with the whole-of-government approach in achieving proper nutrition and food security as underscored by the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and Executive Order 66, Series of 2024,” it stated further.

The House leadership expects that “this joint inquiry must come up with a comprehensive report on possible remedial legislations to address smuggling and price manipulation of basic goods and essential commodities, achieve zero hunger and promote food and nutrition security.”