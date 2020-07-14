PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this April 5, 2019 photo, amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) maneuvers alongside the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) in the West Philippine Sea in support of Exercise Balikatan 2019.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker
4 in 5 Filipinos agree alliances would help defend West Philippine Sea — SWS
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Four out of five Filipinos believe that the Philippines should form alliances with other countries to help defend its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea, according to a Social Weather Stations survey.

The poll released Tuesday found that 82% of Filipinos (56% strongly agree and 25% somewhat agree) agreed that other democratic countries would help defend the country's territorial rights.

Only 9% disagreed (5% somewhat disagree plus 5% strongly disagree) to this while 8% were undecided.

The same poll revealed that 70% of respondents (45% strongly agree plus 15% somewhat agree) said the government should assert its rights over islands in the West Philippine Sea, as stipulated in the 2016 arbitral ruling of a United Nations-backed tribunal.

Meanwhile, 13% disagreed (8% somewhat agree plus 5% strongly agree) while 15% were undecided.

The poll, which SWS described as a probability-based survey, was conducted from July 3 to 6 using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing among 1,555 adult Filipinos nationwide. Sampling error margin is at ±2% for national percentages.

"The survey items reported here were commissioned by Stratbase ADR Institute for release as a public service," SWS said.

The survey on Filipino public opinion on China came days after the fourth anniversary of the arbitral ruling that sided with the Philippines and invalidated China's nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea.

The US also released a new policy statement on maritime disputes in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, declaring most of Beijing's activities in the region as illegal.

The Philippines and the US have long been allies through the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. Last year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured the Philippines that any armed attack against Filipino troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea would trigger the defense pact between the two countries.

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS SOUTH CHINA SEA US-PHILIPPINES TIES WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcoleta: No chance for ABS-CBN to get new franchise, not even in 2022
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
There is no chance for ABS-CBN Corp. to secure a fresh 25-year license even if the company files a new franchise bill in 2022,...
Headlines
fbfb
Raising stakes, US brands China claims in South China Sea illegal
By Shaun Tandon | 7 hours ago
"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to announce new quarantine classifications
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications tomorrow as Malacañang cautioned Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: New US policy rejects most Chinese claims in South China Sea
6 hours ago
"[China] has no legal grounds to impose its will on the region and claims resources off the coasts of Southeast Asian states,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Days after the passage of the controversial Anti-Terror Bill and the junking of ABS-CBN's franchise bid, public furor over...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
After Palace claims neutrality on ABS-CBN shutdown, Duterte celebrates ‘dismantling the oligarchy’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"That's why, for me, if I die, if my plane crashes, putangina. I am very happy. You know why? I said, without declaring martial...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Health workers lament ABS-CBN shutdown, loss information source amid pandemic
3 hours ago
“ABS-CBN has always been with health workers, covering activities and bringing to the public especially to the government...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Batanes only area under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Carina’
6 hours ago
“Carina” will bring scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Critical care capacity hits danger zone
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The critical care capacity of hospitals is approaching the “danger zone” at 70 percent, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Carina dumps rain over Luzon
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Tropical depression Carina, the country’s third tropical cyclone this year and first weather disturbance this month,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with