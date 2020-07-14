China rejects 'unjustifed' US policy on South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines — In response to the United States' latest policy on the South China Sea, Beijing accused Washington of "exaggerating" the situation in the region.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier released a statement, the strongest so far in support of a July 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, to counter Beijing's "unlawful" claims in the contested waterway.

The Chinese Embassy in the US, meanwhile, pointed out that Washington is not a country directly involved in the maritime dispute but has kept on interfering on the matter.

For the Chinese, Pompeo's latest pronouncements "distorts" facts and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"The accusation is completely unjustified. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to it," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement released hours after the latest US declaration.

"Under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region. Under the pretext of endorsing rules, it is using UNCLOS to attack China while refusing to ratify the Convention itself," the embassy said.

Beijing further claimed that Washington was "recklessly infringing" on other nations' territorial sea and airspace through its freedom of navigation and overflight operations.

"We advise the US side to earnestly honor its commitment of not taking sides on the issue of territorial sovereignty, respect regional countries’ efforts for a peaceful and stable South China Sea and stop its attempts to disrupt and sabotage regional peace and stability," the Chinese Embassy said.

The Chinese insisted that the situation in the South China Sea remains peaceful and stable as Beijing and ASEAN countries are working on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

The US, meanwhile, assured its Southeast Asian allies and partners that it remains committed in protecting their sovereign rights in the South China Sea.

"The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire," Pompeo said. This statement came to mark the fourth the anniversary of the landmark ruling, which sided with the Philippines.

In his statement, Pompeo stressed that China cannot assert maritime claim over Scarborough or Panatag Shoal and the Spratly Islands, which the arbitral tribunal found to be in Philippine exclusive economic zone or its continental shelf.

Citing the tribunal award, the US State secretary also pointed out that China has no lawful territorial or maritime claim to Mischief Reef or Second Thomas Shoal, which are both within Philippine jurisdiction. Mischief Reef is one of Beijing's three artificial islands in the Spratlys.

"Beijing’s harassment of Philippine fisheries and offshore energy development within those areas is unlawful, as are any unilateral PRC actions to exploit those resources," Pompeo said.