Passengers on a plastic-separated tradition jeepney are required to sign their name and contact information for potential contact tracing efforts before they depart from their terminal in Brgy. Kanluran Santa Rosa Laguna.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Coronavirus cases breach 44,000 with 2,434 new patients
(Philstar.com) - July 5, 2020 - 6:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities recorded 2,434 more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday—the highest single-day rise in cases thus far—bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 44,254.

According to the latest tally by the Department of Health, the total recoveries and deaths linked to the new pathogen stand at 11,942 and 1,297 apiece, after adding 489 and 7 respectively. 

Of the 2,434 new patients, the department said, 1,147 are fresh cases while 1,287 are late cases.

Subtracting the deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases in the country is 31,015. 

During Saturday's update, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the department's case bulletin reporting protocol would no longer include the “fresh” and “late” categories introduced back in late May starting this week.

Worldwide, over 11 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 530,000 deaths, according to Worldometers. — Franco Luna with a report from Ratziel San Juan

