A passenger writes her contact details on a logbook for contact tracing as required by the government for jeepney drivers to resume operations at a terminal in Brgy. Kanluran Sta. Rosa, Laguna on July 2, 2020.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
COVID-19 cases in Philippines nearly 42,000 with 1,494 new infections
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:21 p.m.) — The country's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tally has climbed to 41,830 after the Department of Health on Saturday announced 1,494 more infections.

Of these new cases, 403 were newly-validated and labeled "fresh" (test results released to patient within last three days) while the remaining 1,091 were "late" (results released four days ago or more).

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, however, said that the department beginning next week will change its case bulletin reporting protocol to exclude the “fresh” and “late” categories introduced back in late May.

This week saw 7,027 additional infections on top of the 34,803 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

An average of 1,003 cases was reported every day since Sunday, which is also the highest the country has seen within a single week.

The death toll stands at 1,290 after the Health department confirmed 10 more patients who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 380 additional survivors brought the COVID-19 recovery count to 11,453.

There is a total of 27,983 active cases in the Philippines, according to the Health department.

UP research published late June projects that the Philippines could see more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, including 1,500 deaths, by the end of July if current trends continue.

More than 10.7 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 517,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

