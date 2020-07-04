PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This Nov. 28, 2018 photo shows El Nido, Palawan when Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año conducted a surprise inspection.
DOT/Released
Palawan to kick off gradual reopening with ‘dry-run’ in El Nido resorts
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Friday said that the island of Palawan will reopen tourism gradually and will begin with a dry-run reopening, particularly in El Nido resorts.

In a virtual press briefing, Puyat said there this dry-run will be conducted “as soon as possible” this month.

“That’s why Mayor Edna Lim allowed El Nido resorts because traveling there can be done on a point to point basis,” Puyat said in Filipino. This resort is located near the El Nido Airport.

El Nido recorded highest tourist arrivals in all towns of Palawan and was recently named as one of the top 50 best solo travel destinations in the world.

Puyat flew to El Nido Friday to hold a dialogue with local officials and tourism stakeholders and discuss how they would restart tourism in the province ahead of its reopening.

She said that aside from the recovery of tourism, they also discussed the carrying capacity of the tourist destinations to prevent “overtourism.” This is part of its preparation to reopen “slowly but surely.”

The tourism chief said that unlike Boracay which only opened for tourists from Western Visayas, El Nido will receive tourists from any areas under the modified general community quarantine, provided that they underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test from Department of Health-accredited detection facility and is cleared of COVID-19.

She said that tourists will shoulder the expense of this test. However, she said that the Inter-agency Task Force for COVID-19 is working on shouldering the RT-PCR tests of tourist workers.

Puyat said the dry-run inter-town crossing, which include boat and van rides, is still now allowed.

Domestic tourism first

Palawan Gov. Jose Alvarez said local tourists will be prioritized.

Asked for the target date for entry of foreign tourists to the province, Alvarez said they would first observe the dry-run.

“We can’t allow Filipinos and foreign tourists at the same time. With all the protocols, Filipinos are easier to talk to. Once we’re okay, we will then talk to foreign arrival operators. But we are not in a hurry,” Alvarez said.

There are no specific dates yet for the reopening of the two other tourist destinations, San Vicente and Coron. She said that Coron Mayor Mario Reyes Jr. wanted to have RT-PCR machine first.

Economic losses during pandemic

The gradual reopening of Palawan tourist spots is seen to help in the recovery of businesses and workers from their losses during the pandemic.

The three tourist destinations in northern Palawan incurred combined losses amounting to P3.1 billion in tourism revenues and left some 14,000 tourist workers jobless.

“The Department of Tourism sees domestic travel as the catalyst to reviving our industry. We are happy that Gov. Alvarez had earlier expressed his intention to reopen tourism in the province as early as possible, and we will be pleased to work with you towards recovery every step of the way," the DOT chief said.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM EL NIDO EL NIDO RESORTS NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House ready for special session, vows passage of Bayanihan 2
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives is ready to hold a special session to pass the proposed second Bayanihan law, as the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 40,000 with 1,531 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 517,000 out of the 10.81 million people infected globally since the pathogen...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to conduct free mass testing for COVID
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Various groups filed yesterday a petition for mandamus before the Supreme Court to compel the government to conduct free...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte in Zamboanga to boost AFP morale
12 hours ago
Against his doctors’ advice, President Duterte yesterday flew to Zamboanga City to meet with military and police officials...
Headlines
fbfb
2nd version of local test kit passes review
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the department will resume the mass distribution of the second...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Lorenzana, Locsin sound alarm over China war games
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. have expressed alarm over China’s...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
WHO: Rising cases of COVID in many regions worrisome
By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The World Health Organization yesterday described as a “worrying phenomena” the increasing cases of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Traditional’ COVID-adapted PUJs back on Metro roads
By Romina Cabrera | July 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Traditional jeepneys resumed operations yesterday in Metro Manila after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, with most drivers complying with the guidelines despite complaints from transport...
12 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Truth behind Jolo 'rubout' to be probed — Duterte
By Ratziel San Juan | 15 hours ago
This comes after the police and military provided conflicting accounts of the incident and its preceding events.
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Fight vs anti-terror law isn't over as critics vowed challenging it before court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
(Update 1, 8:28 p.m.) The fight against the contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 does not end with its enactment into law,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with