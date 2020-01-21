SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This Nov. 28, 2018 photo shows El Nido, Palawan when Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año conducted a surprise inspection.
DOT/Released
El Nido cited as ‘best solo travel destinations’ to visit in 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 7:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — One of the top tourist destinations in the country, El Nido, Palawan is part of this year’s top 50 best solo travel destinations in the world, according to American news website HuffPost.

El Nido made it to the 24th spot of the roster that listed the top destinations desired by travelers for solo trips and “safe” stay. The list was released last January 10.

Vancouver was hailed the top best solo travel destination.

HuffPost said they sought travel bloggers and other experts to share the solo travel destinations they recommend for 2020.

Travel blogger Lamback of Youmelunch.com said “the Philippines is a great place to travel solo in 2020.”

He cited El Nido’s beautiful beaches as among the things to look forward to.

“El Nido is full of beautiful beaches with endless water sports, boutique hotels, and design-led hostels — perfect for meeting other solo travelers,” the blogger was quoted as saying.

“The island’s famous boat tours are a great place for solo travelers to experience the culture with the comfort of a group,” he added.

This is not the first time El Nido has been cited as a travel destination to visit in the Philippines.

In 2015, the island was voted as the top 5 best island beaches in the world by international travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

The following year, it was recognized by travel website for reviewers, Trip Advisor, as among the top destinations on the rise.

The Venue Report in 2018 also said El Nido is an alternative destination to the popular Bali in Indonesia.

 El Nido also last year landed in the international Travel + Leisure’s magazine's list of 15 Best Beach Destinations to visit.

The interagency task force led by the triumvirate of the Departments of Tourism, Interior and Local Government and Environment and Natural Resources earlier said it would rehabilitate the famous tourist destination, citing that it faces environmental woes like Boracay island.

The DOT, however, said it would not shut down the island to tourists.

Here are the 50 best solo travel destinations in 2020 according to HuffPost:

  1. Vancouver, Canada
  2. Santiago, Chile
  3. Malaysia
  4. Slovenia
  5. St. John's, Canada
  6. South Korea
  7. Rotterdam, the Netherlands
  8. Accra, Ghana
  9. Malta
  10. Oman
  11. London, England
  12. Taipei, Taiwan
  13. Medellín, Colombia
  14. Napa, California
  15. Georgia
  16. Mexico City, Mexico
  17. Tajikistan
  18. Australia
  19. Ecuador
  20. Iceland
  21. Ethiopia
  22. Edinburgh, Scotland
  23. Grand Canyon, Arizona
  24. El Nido, the Philippines
  25. Montenegro
  26. Alberta, Canada
  27. Istanbul, Turkey
  28. South Island, New Zealand
  29. Savannah, Georgia
  30. Argentina
  31. South Tyrol, Italy
  32. Thailand
  33. South Of France
  34. Lisbon, Portugual
  35. La Paz, Mexico
  36. Budapest, Hungary
  37. San Juan, Puerto Rico
  38. Rwanda
  39. Barcelona, Spain
  40. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  41. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  42. San Pedro, Belize
  43. Cinque Terre, Italy
  44. New York City, New York
  45. Guatemala
  46. Easter Island
  47. Dublin, Ireland
  48. Bhutan
  49. Aspen, Colorado
  50. Berlin, Germany

DOT EL NIDO HUFFPOST PALAWAN TOURISM TRAVEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phivolcs: Taal recharging for ‘powerful eruption’
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
Taal Volcano is swelling, a portion has sunk and the entire volcano island has tilted slightly, indicating a “resupply”...
Headlines
fbfb
Taal updates are backed by science, Phivolcs says amid Talisay vice mayor's doubts
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Ma. Antonia Bornas, Phivolcs’ volcano monitoring and eruption division chief, said they sympathize with the distressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Rappler asks SC: Can the president ban press from covering public events?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Online news site Rappler has asked the Supreme Court to determine whether the president can ban a member of the press from...
Headlines
fbfb
‘S*** really happens,’ says Bato after Boss Ironman accident
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
Remember Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s infamous “s*** really happens” comment that had him...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Lower volcanic activity in Taal but dangerous blast still possible
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
State volcanologists observed weak steam emissions, lower sulfur dioxide levels and less energetic volcanic activity in Taal...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Anti-communist gov't task force posts false quote of Anakbayan spokesperson
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 minutes ago
The false quote attributed to the Anakbayan spokesperson, matches a line from a column by a PCOO official.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Senators warn motor taxi TWG against 'childish' moves
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"I think it's a childish move kasi kitang-kita mo na galit at ganti itong nangyari na statement nila."
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Batangas evacuees who fled Taal eruption reach 1 million mark
By Arnell Ozaeta | 2 hours ago
Some 800,000 residents are staying with their relatives while about 200,000 people are in evacuation centers.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Higher payment of damages for wrongful death sought
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said indemnity for death should be at least P300,000.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
CHR hopes for reform, greater cooperation with Gamboa as new PNP chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Gamboa was sworn in by President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippine National Police’s 23rd chief Monday. He will serve...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with