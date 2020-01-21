El Nido cited as ‘best solo travel destinations’ to visit in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — One of the top tourist destinations in the country, El Nido, Palawan is part of this year’s top 50 best solo travel destinations in the world, according to American news website HuffPost.

El Nido made it to the 24th spot of the roster that listed the top destinations desired by travelers for solo trips and “safe” stay. The list was released last January 10.

Vancouver was hailed the top best solo travel destination.

HuffPost said they sought travel bloggers and other experts to share the solo travel destinations they recommend for 2020.

Travel blogger Lamback of Youmelunch.com said “the Philippines is a great place to travel solo in 2020.”

He cited El Nido’s beautiful beaches as among the things to look forward to.

“El Nido is full of beautiful beaches with endless water sports, boutique hotels, and design-led hostels — perfect for meeting other solo travelers,” the blogger was quoted as saying.

“The island’s famous boat tours are a great place for solo travelers to experience the culture with the comfort of a group,” he added.

This is not the first time El Nido has been cited as a travel destination to visit in the Philippines.

In 2015, the island was voted as the top 5 best island beaches in the world by international travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

The following year, it was recognized by travel website for reviewers, Trip Advisor, as among the top destinations on the rise.

The Venue Report in 2018 also said El Nido is an alternative destination to the popular Bali in Indonesia.

El Nido also last year landed in the international Travel + Leisure’s magazine's list of 15 Best Beach Destinations to visit.

The interagency task force led by the triumvirate of the Departments of Tourism, Interior and Local Government and Environment and Natural Resources earlier said it would rehabilitate the famous tourist destination, citing that it faces environmental woes like Boracay island.

The DOT, however, said it would not shut down the island to tourists.

Here are the 50 best solo travel destinations in 2020 according to HuffPost: