CHR on arrest of 'Cebu 8': Health crisis won't stop basic right to protest

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday said that authorities cannot “halt fundamental rights including freedom of peaceful assembly and activism” even amid community quarantine.

CHR released the statement in response to the arrest of seven activists and a bystander at the University of the Philippines in Cebu City during an anti-terrorism bill rally.

The commission’s spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia warned that the “carte blanche application of quarantine restrictions may gravely disadvantage the citizens' rights while providing broad powers to the State.” She added that this imbalance of power was “tantamount to negating any semblance of democracy.”

De Guia also emphasized “the unnecessary show of force [in the alleged] handling of the peaceful protesters” by policemen who were “in full battle gear and [equipped] with heavy firearms.”

Videos from the protest showed activists running into UP Cebu to get away from police and an officer lifting up and carrying away one protester who was later arrested. Police said the activists had "shoved" their officers, who had shields and truncheons.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, national police chief, on Tuesday defended the arrests, saying the eight who were arrested were apprehended for disobedience to authority.

"It seemed like they really try the tolerance of police to some extent. They are going too far already, which is tantamount to disobedience that's why we caused the arrest," he said.

In their statement, CHR highlighted a 1989 agreement between UP and the Department of National Defense which prohibits police and military presence in any of the state university's campuses unless it is authorized by the UP administration.

“This agreement serves as a safeguard to ensure that schools remain as safe spaces for intellectual discussions and tackling of social issues and concerns without fear of reprisal or retaliation, which are necessary for a thriving academic environment,” she said.

Silencing dissent

Amid widespread fears that the loose definitions in the anti-terrorism bill will give the executive branch undue power, Gamboa claimed that the national police would not abuse it.

He further maintained that recent arrests of protesters were simply a result of mass gatherings amid the lockdown but even online protesters have faced arrest for airing their views on social media.

On the other hand, a number of policemen have violated the same community quarantine guidelines which prohibit mass gatherings. While there have been some consequences, none of them faced arrest.

The CHR last week released a statement cautioning that the anti-terror bill could be “used to limit substantial freedoms, including expression of dissent and critical perspectives most especially by civil society and human rights groups, under a democracy.”

Congress on Tuesday transmitted the measure to President Rodrigo Duterte and it is now up for his signature. — with reports from Franco Luna