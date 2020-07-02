WATCH: 'Tao lang po,' Roque apologizes for photo with dolphins

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has apologized for his Ocean Adventure trip, photos of which have circulated in social media.

Roque explained he went to Bataan to sell his pigs.

"Dati na po akong A.P.O.R (Authorized Persons Outside Residence) dahil pagkain po ang aking negosyo," he added.

"I recognize na meron nga pong iba diyan na na-offend doon sa mga nakita nilang larawan at para po doon sa mga na-offend ko paumahin po dahil tao lang po," he said.

The presidential spokesperson and the chief communicator of the government's drive against COVID-19 drew flak after photos of him with dolphins at Ocean Adventure were posted on social media.

The post was deleted after receiving criticisms.