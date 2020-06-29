PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Leila de Lima has been detained since February 24, 2017 for allegedly having a hand in the proliferation of drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as justice chief.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
De Lima asks QC court to junk disobedience to summons case
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila De Lima sought the dismissal of the disobedience to summons case against her for lack of evidence and for delays in proceedings.

De Lima, through her lawyer Teddy Rigoroso, filed a Motion to Dismiss before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 34 on June 25, a copy of which was made public only on Monday.

In her latest motion, De Lima’s lawyer said the senator must be acquitted of the charge of disobedience to summons over her supposed advice to former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, through his daughter, to hide and skip House of Representatives hearings.

Delay in proceedings

They cited the repeated motions for extension and reset of hearings, and the delay caused by the errors in the filing of a “corrected” Judicial Affidavit of former Rep. Reynaldo Umali (Oriental Mindoro), a witness in the case.

 "These actions seemingly show a pattern designed to delay the trial and the disposition of the case at bar,” the motion read. The lawyer said this also violates De Lima’s right to speedy trial and disposition of case.

“It is clearly vexatious, capricious and oppressive as against the accused. This should be stopped because the summary nature of this cause has continuously been undermined,” it added.

Lack of evidence

De Lima also said the prosecution failed to establish elements of the crime of inducement to disobey summons.

Her lawyer noted that records did not show that Dayan personally received the invitation from the House of Representatives. There is also no evidence of the text messages between De Lima and Dayan’s daughter.

Even if there was conversation between De Lima and Dayan’s daughter, “the prosecutor failed to prove the existence of any influence of the alleged conversation between Ms. Hannah Mae Dayan and herein accused to the actions of Mr. Ronnie Palisoc Dayan.”

“Ultimately, there is no proof of any causal relation between the alleged refusal to appear before the House of Representatives of Mr. Ronnie Palisoc Dayan and the alleged communication between herein accused and Ms. Hannah Mae Dayan. There can, thus be no finding of inducement and a violation of Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code,” the motion further read.

De Lima has been detained at the police headquarters since February 2017 over drug-related charges that she says are politically motivated.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WHO: Philippines COVID-19 cases rising fastest in region
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines has the fastest increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the Western Pacific, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
Search launched for 14 missing Filipinos after boat collision
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
(Updated) Twelve fishermen and two passengers were aboard fishing vessel FV Liberty 5 when it collided with Hong Kong-flagged...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
11 hours ago
Headlines
Sara on tuob: Follow doctors’ orders
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has called on Davao residents to follow doctors’ advice in the effort to prevent and treat...
Headlines
fbfb
Justice chief again nominated for SC seat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
In 2019, Guevarra declined Victorino’s nomination, saying that he is “still in love” with the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Investigation of pilot, crew in March 5 PNP helicopter crash taking off soon
1 hour ago
“That will be my first try after the March 5 incident. I’m riding on July 17 to convince all that I’m convinced...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
De Lima asks QC court to junk disobedience to summons case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Sen. Leila De Lima sought the dismissal of the disobedience to summons case against her for lack of evidence and for delays...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
SC: Next Bar exams not earlier than February 2021
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Monday announced that the 2020 Bar examinations, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
ACT calls for suspension of DepEd order on work schemes
4 hours ago
The teachers’ group also called for a review and revision of DepEd’s guidelines on health standards in basic education...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Fisherfolk group: Ship in collision with fishing vessel should have stayed to help
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
"It was a crystal clear hit-and-run, as the 14 fishing crew went missing. The Chinese personnel of the ship could have rescued...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with