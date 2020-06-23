Duterte: Anti-terrorism bill still under Palace legal team review

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team is still reviewing the controversial anti-terrorism bill that was transmitted to the Palace on June 9.
In a meeting with Cabinet officials aired late Monday night, Duterte explained he still has not “received” it as he had his legal team review it.
“It’s always—that’s automatic. When it comes to me, I endorse it to legal. Without even reading it actually, if you—if you want to really know,” he added.
The proposed new anti-terrorism bill reached the Duterte’s desk on June 9, starting the 30-day clock for presidential action on it. The chief executive has three options: Sign the bill that he marked as urgent into law, veto it, or let it sit until July 9 and it will automatically lapse into law.
The Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel submitted its review mere days after he Congress transmitted the enrolled, or final, copy of the bill to the Office of the President.
Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo said his office recommended the signing of the anti-terrorism bill, as it is “effective in combating terrorism” and has passed the constitutional test.
Panelo’s review of the bill is in contrast with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, lawyers groups and law academe as they warned of the constitutional infirmities found in the proposed new measure.
The Department of Justice also conducted a constitutional review of the controversial anti-terrorism bill. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said they sent their recommendations to the Palace last Wednesday, June 17.
A copy of DOJ’s review has yet to be made public, as Guevarra left it to the Palace to disclose it, citing confidentiality.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday that they are waiting for recommendations from the Office of the Executive Secretary.
Duterte: Communists are our number one problem
In the same meeting, where the government gave updates on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte said communists are the number one threat to the country.
“Terrorism is number one in our list. Actually, the number one threat to the country is not the Abu Sayyaf, not the terrorists of no value, but these high value targets, the communists,” the president said in a mix of English and Filipino.
Duterte said that terrorists and the Communist Party of the Philippines are giving the government “no respite” despite the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country.
He also warned: “I want to tell you, that I wish we do not reach the point where I have to—kill you.”
There is a pending plea to have the members of the CPP declared as terrorists before a Manila court.
The Duterte administration has been criticized for “railroading” the passage of the anti-terrorism bill while tens of thousands of Filipinos contract the deadly coronavirus. — Kristine Joy Patag
President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.
Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.
Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima says Filipinos are not being “disinformed” about the dangers of the Anti-Terrorism Bill but are simply "waking up."
"Did the main proponents of the bill, and Malacañang, misread or miscalculate the public pulse? Perhaps, they saw in the current crisis situation a “strategic” opportunity to push for such a draconian measure, thinking that people are too preoccupied and overburdened by COVID-related concerns and challenges; they are under too much mental, physical and economic duress to care about other issues, let alone to resist," De Lima says.
"The proponents must think again, and rethink their hardline position. Congress should stop the enrolment of this Terror Bill and return it to the respective chambers for further evaluation," she adds.
The Palace has received the enrolled, or final, copy of the anti-terrorism bill, GMA News' Joseph Morong reports.
This, despite around a dozen members of the House saying they were withdrawing their 'Yes' votes or that they never voted in favor of the bill, which was passed last week.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says Malacañang has yet to receive the final version of the controversial anti-terrorism for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.
UP Diliman, through its Executive Council, says it "unequivocally opposes the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 that is awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."
"Because UP is the national university, the country’s urgent concerns are the university’s concerns. These include policies and laws that are deleterious to our people’s rights and welfare. It is in this context that we are compelled to take a stand on the Anti-Terrorism Act," it also says.
The university said that "rather than [eliminating] terrorism by addressing its root causes, the Act will merely embolden law enforcement agencies in disregarding constitutionally protected human rights."
"While we have witnessed heroism and kindness from many of our government workers during the pandemic, we are however, deeply troubled by stories of arrests and unlawful detention of critics of the Act."
Sen. Panfilo Lacson subtweets lawmakers at the House of Representatives who are withdrawing support of the anti-terrorism bill, which the chamber passed on third and final reading last week.
"Ano ang tawag sa mambabatas na bumoto ng pabor sa isang panukalang batas na hindi muna niya binasa at pagkatapos ay umatras sa pagsuporta sa parehong panukalang batas nang hindi pa rin niya binabasa?" he says.
(What do you call a lawmaker who votes in favor of a bill without reading it first, and then withdraws support for it, still without reading it?)
