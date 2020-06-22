PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Activist groups troop to University of the Philippines Diliman to oppose the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Agencies to submit input on anti-terror bill this week — Roque
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expecting to receive recommendations on the anti-terrror bill from government agencies this week, his spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday.

Roque in a Palace briefing said the Department of Justice and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo already submitted their own recommendations to the president.

"I don't know if the president has read the whole bill, we are still waiting for input [from his other advisers]," Roque said in Filipino.

He added that Malacañang is also waiting on the Office of the Executive Secretary's recommendations.

Presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo on June 12 said his office is recommending that Duterte sign the controversial proposed bill into law, despite mounting calls from lawyers’ groups and the law academe for a veto.

The controversial bill has been widely criticized for its vague definition of terrorism which many fear will lead to abuse on the executive branch's part. The bill also allows terrorism suspects to be held for 24 days before they must be presented before a judicial authority.

Under the existing Human Rights Act, authorities are supposed to bring a suspected terrorist before judge within three days of being detained.

Panelo dismissed critics' fears in a statement, saying they were "more imagined than real."

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI begins probe into rape threat vs Frankie Pangilinan
8 hours ago
Victor Lorenzo, NBI cybercrime division chief, said the bureau’s officer-in-charge Eric Distor has given the directive...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
13 hours ago
Headlines
DOH to look into the death of British national rejected by Cebu hospital — Locsin
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday said the health department will look into the death of a British national...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle back-riding eyed only for private use — DOTr
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The resumption of motorcycle taxi services such as Angkas is not yet on the horizon, as only motorcycle back-riding for private...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara: Pa is hard to love
By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
For presidential daughter and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, President Duterte is “hard to love” when it comes to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
Palace: Government to study letting more foreign workers in for flagship projects
By Alexis Romero | 28 minutes ago
"It is now being discussed. This was brought up by Secretary Meynard (Guevarra) of DOJ (Department of Justice) last Friday,"...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Ilocos Sur
1 hour ago
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded around Ilocos Sur on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace doubts anybody wants Duque's post as DOH chief
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Sen. Richard Gordon claimed that "many" are interested in the position of Duque but did not elaborate.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Hontiveros: Stop blaming coronavirus surge on 'pasaway' Filipinos
2 hours ago
"Realtalk: this isn't because Filipinos are 'stubborn.' Given the proper safeguards and correct measures, Filipinos will cooperate...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Greenpeace: Reusable systems, ban on single-use plastics needed amid quarantine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Greenpeace Philippines said there has been a notable increase in the usage of single-use plastic as the restrictions on movement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with