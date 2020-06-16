Rights group asks DOJ to recommend veto of anti-terror bill

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights group Karapatan on Tuesday called on the Department of Justice to recommend the veto of the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which is feared to infringe on people’s basic rights and fundamental freedoms.
In a letter addressed to DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said the controversial anti-terrorism bill “can potentially further constrict the democratic and civic spaces in the Philippines and can have an immense impact on the rights and civil liberties of human rights defenders and citizens.”
DOJ, which was tapped to review the controversial anti-terrorism bill, is expected to submit to President Rodrigo Duterte its comments on the proposed measure on Wednesday.
Karapatan stressed in the letter that the “already vague and overly broad” definitions of terrorism and acts of terrorism threaten the people’s rights to exercise freedom of expression, assembly and association, to seek redress of grievances and to participate in public affairs.
“Mr. Secretary, we are not assured with the supposed safeguard in this section on the non-inclusion of advocacy, protest, dissent, work stoppage, industrial or mass action, and other similar exercises of civil and political rights among the acts of terrorism for the simple reason that at least 619 of those who conduct such actions are in jail as political prisoners,” Palabay said.
“They are facing fabricated criminal charges for conducting advocacy and expressing dissent, yet their work and advocacies are criminalized. With the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, we believe this situation will further worsen,” she added.
Karapatan also documented at least 308 extrajudicial killings and 439 frustrated killings of civilians and human rights defenders accused by government officials as members of rebel groups.
Violations on right to due process, right vs arbitrary detention
The rights monitor also said the provisions on the proscription of terrorist organizations or a group of persons, freezing and forfeiture of funds, bank accounts and assets, and surveillance of individuals suspected as terrorists have gross implications and transgressions on the right to due process and the right to privacy.
It also sounded alarm over the detention without charge of up to 24 days and the creation of Anti-Terror Council—a body composed of presidential appointees that could order warrantless arrests of individuals it deems as terrorists.
“Even with current laws on torture and against illegal or arbitrary arrests and detention, Karapatan has documented at least 214 victims of torture, 2,567 victims of illegal or arbitrary arrests and 832 victims of illegal or arbitrary detention,” Palabay said.
Palabay said the justice department cannot ignore the “loud and justified public clamor” against the proposed legislation.
“We ultimately believe terrorism can be addressed, not through a defective militarist approach that our State forces employ, but through the pursuit of a just and lasting peace, through tackling the roots of the problems of social injustice and inequality, and through genuine respect for people’s rights,” she said.
Palace: Duterte ‘inclined’ to sign anti-terror bill
Last week, Congress transmitted the enrolled copy of the controversial bill to Malacañang.
Duterte—who certified the bill as urgent—can sign it, not act on it for 30 days and allow it to lapse into law or veto it. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive is “inclined” to sign into law the anti-terrorism bill.
DOJ’s Guevarra said he is confident the president will wait for the agency’s comments before acting on the proposed measure.
“We are drafting our comments today and will send our internal communication to the Office of the President tomorrow,” he said. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag
President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.
Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima says Filipinos are not being “disinformed” about the dangers of the Anti-Terrorism Bill but are simply "waking up."
"Did the main proponents of the bill, and Malacañang, misread or miscalculate the public pulse? Perhaps, they saw in the current crisis situation a “strategic” opportunity to push for such a draconian measure, thinking that people are too preoccupied and overburdened by COVID-related concerns and challenges; they are under too much mental, physical and economic duress to care about other issues, let alone to resist," De Lima says.
"The proponents must think again, and rethink their hardline position. Congress should stop the enrolment of this Terror Bill and return it to the respective chambers for further evaluation," she adds.
The Palace has received the enrolled, or final, copy of the anti-terrorism bill, GMA News' Joseph Morong reports.
This, despite around a dozen members of the House saying they were withdrawing their 'Yes' votes or that they never voted in favor of the bill, which was passed last week.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says Malacañang has yet to receive the final version of the controversial anti-terrorism for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.
UP Diliman, through its Executive Council, says it "unequivocally opposes the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 that is awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."
"Because UP is the national university, the country’s urgent concerns are the university’s concerns. These include policies and laws that are deleterious to our people’s rights and welfare. It is in this context that we are compelled to take a stand on the Anti-Terrorism Act," it also says.
The university said that "rather than [eliminating] terrorism by addressing its root causes, the Act will merely embolden law enforcement agencies in disregarding constitutionally protected human rights."
"While we have witnessed heroism and kindness from many of our government workers during the pandemic, we are however, deeply troubled by stories of arrests and unlawful detention of critics of the Act."
Sen. Panfilo Lacson subtweets lawmakers at the House of Representatives who are withdrawing support of the anti-terrorism bill, which the chamber passed on third and final reading last week.
"Ano ang tawag sa mambabatas na bumoto ng pabor sa isang panukalang batas na hindi muna niya binasa at pagkatapos ay umatras sa pagsuporta sa parehong panukalang batas nang hindi pa rin niya binabasa?" he says.
(What do you call a lawmaker who votes in favor of a bill without reading it first, and then withdraws support for it, still without reading it?)
