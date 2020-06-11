Maintain VFA for 5 more years — lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Antonio La Viña, former dean of the Ateneo School of Government, on Thursday said that the country should maintain the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) for five more years.
“Let’s tell the Americans [that they have five years but at the end of those five years], we have to be self-secure — that’s my position. Eventually, we’ll have to terminate the VFA but not now because we have no alternative and that will make [us] vulnerable [to] China,” La Viña said in a mix of Filipino and English during an interview on media platform Now You Know.
The VFA, which was signed by the Philippines and the US in 1998, allows Filipino and American forces to hold joint trainings on Philippine soil. The Senate ratified the treaty in 1999 despite concerns that it would violate Philippine sovereignty.
La Viña echoed these long-standing concerns, citing the unequal relationship between the two countries.
“When American forces do something wrong, we cannot hold them accountable here. If only they could show that they hold their people accountable but they don’t. They are sent home, they might be discharged, but no charges are filed against them,” he said in Filipino.
The law professor added that while he believes the VFA has kept us safe from invasion, it has done little to help us with other major sovereignty concerns such as the ongoing dispute with China over maritime territory.
“From the point of view of being able to defend some of our territory in the West Philippine Sea, having the VFA did not really help with that… I think [the] problems is we rely too much on the VFA and [not] on our own selves. Particularly [a lack of trust] in the modernization of our military,” La Viña said in a mix of Filipino and English.
Overall, he said that while he would prefer not to have the agreement at all — its termination must be accompanied by a solid plan and time frame.
Particularly, La Viña pointed towards the lack of planning in terms of external threats.
“To be honest, [our forces] have no capacity right now because we are not building it. Our military’s problem is that they are only looking inwardly. They believe their mortal enemy is the [New People’s Army], and before that it was the [Moro Islamic Liberation Front]… Their defense should be external but they have not done the work to be independently secure,” he said in Filipino.
VFA as it stands
Last January, President Rodrigo Duterte announced his plan to terminate the VFA after his political ally and former police chief Sen. Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa was cancelled.
Officials claim that the move was also in response to the US Senate resolution condemning the human rights violations in the Philippines and the demand of some American senators to free detained opposition senator Leila de Lima.
However, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. last week announced that the president had ordered the suspension of the VFA. The following day, Locsin said the coronavirus pandemic and "heightened superpower tensions" had prompted Duterte to make the decision.
Army chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay welcomed this decision, saying it would help the country as it continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also stressed the long-established relationship between the two states, anchored on the Mutual Defense Treaty.
However, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque soon after maintained that the chief executive had not changed his mind regarding the termination of the agreement.
“When it comes to the VFA, what was suspended was the process of termination. The president has no new decision when it comes to the termination,” he earlier said at a press briefing.
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will expire 180 days after the notice of termination is sent to the US.
That notice was sent on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, according to Philippine government officials.
Duterte had previously warned the United States that he will terminate the VFA if the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa—believed but not confirmed to have been over the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and the government's "war on drugs"—is not "corrected".
The decision to terminate comes amid a resolution by the Senate recognizing the president's authority to terminate agreements and treaties but also asking him to hold off on the decision while lawmakers conduct a review of the VFA and other agreements with America.
Activist groups have been calling on the government to scrap the deal since 1999, saying the Visiting Forces Agreement favors the US, keeps the Philippine military dependent on assistance and aid, and puts the Philippines at risk from America's enemies.
Main photo: In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat and US Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley lead the ceremonial furling of the Balikatan flag during the closing ceremony of the Philippine-US military exercises. The STAR/Boy Santos
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will consult with the Office of the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces on issues that need to be addressed on the suspension of the abrogation of the VFA with the United States.
According to Lorenzana, the country's defense establishment is ready to continue working with the US on common concerns, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In times of crises and global uncertainty, it is our belief that nations are only made stronger if we work together and focus our efforts on tackling the various challenges that confront us all," Lorenzana says in a statement.
The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US "in light of political and other developments" in the region, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says.
I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that. The Note is self-explanatory and does not require comment except from me. The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction. pic.twitter.com/BXqzyNpOty— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 2, 2020
According to a diplomatic note that Locsin posted on his Twitter account, "the suspension shall start on even date and shall continue for six months" that the Philippines can extend for another six months.
The Philippines formally informed the US on February 11 that it is ending the VFA. Termination would have been effective 180 days from receipt of the notice.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers is calling on the Senate to not get in the way of the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, saying a resolution that the chamber adopted shows "who among our top legislators remain to be partial to the US."
The Senate this week adopted a resolution asking the Supreme Court to rule on whether the concurrence of the Senate is needed in abrogating treaties, as it is in ratifying them.
The move "seems like a thinly veiled, last minute attempt to salvage [the Philippines'] unequal ties with US, and puts into question our senators' loyalty to the country over protecting foreign interests," ACT national chairperson Joselyn Martinez says in a release.
"Legitimizing the use of our territories and resources for US military purposes violates our sovereignty. So does allowing US soldiers' presence in our lands all-year round and letting them get away with several cases of grave human rights violations against our peoples," Martinez also says.
The Philippines should enter into a military agreement with the US like the Visiting Forces Agreement but with the status of "a real treaty ratified by the Senate of the Philippines and Senate of the United States."
And the House of Representatives should be part of the negotiations for it, Rep. Raul Tupas (Iloilo) says in a release.
"Let us learn from the lessons of these past decades. The VFT should be a treaty between equal sovereign states, far removed from the relationship status of former colonizer and former colonized with excess baggage from World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War," Tupas, chair of the House Committee on National Defense and Security, says.
"While the Senate has the power of treaty concurrence, the House of Representatives has the power of the purse," he says as he urges the inclusion of legislators in the negotiations "for comprehensiveness, completeness, and circumspection before, during, and after the negotiations with the United States."
Military exercises with the US wthin the 180 days from the notice of termination will continue as planned, radio dzMM reports, quoting Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.
