Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte thought it was not timely to end the country's Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense Secretary Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana welcomed the suspension of the abrogation of the military pact, which was supposed to end in August.

In a virtual interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source", the Defense chief said he was told that the Philippines needs cooperation from other countries amid the pandemic, which has infected more than 6 million people across the globe.

"We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte) thought that it's untimely to end the VFA at this moment," Lorenzana said in the interview Wednesday morning.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced Tuesday that he sent a diplomatic note to US Ambassador Sung Kim over the suspension of the Philippines' withdrawal from the VFA.

Locsin said he sent the note on the suspension of the abrogation of the VFA upon the instruction of Duterte.

Asked if he was consulted on Duterte's decision to temporarily halt the termination of the military pact, Lorenzana said the issue came in a meeting with the president about a month ago.

"We discussed about it... I think he said it's not timely to end the VFA because of what's happening worldwide," Lorenzana said.

With the six-month suspension of the abrogation of the VFA, Lorenzana said the US may increase its assistance to the Philippines to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

"They already gave us some help, assistance especially in providing equipment in our quarantine facilities," Lorenzana said.

Data from the US Embassy as of May 19 show that the US government has provided more than P785 million (nearly $15.5 million) worth of COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines.

The US government's assistance to the Philippines has so far supported the increase of DOH testing capacity, upgraded laboratories and strengthened specimen transport system.

The US government had also donated nearly 1,300 new cots valued at P9.3 million and delivered P10 million worth personal protective equipment to 14 health facilities across the country.

Locsin cites Duterte's 'change us coming'

In a televised speech, Locsin said the government is looking forward to continuing the country's strong military partnership with the US.

Locsin also cited Duterte's campaign slogan during the 2016 presidential elections to justify the president's decision to delay the abrogation of the VFA.

"I will answer only one question which I will ask myself: Why did he change his mind? A man who does not change his mind cannot change anything. He ran on the slogan 'change is coming,'" Locsin said.

Duterte has always taken a hostile stance toward the US following criticism against his anti-drugs campaign in the Philippines.

Locsin, however, assured the public that Duterte's latest action on the defense pact with the US should not alarm other countries in Asia or the rest of the world.

"But in the vast and swiftly changing circumstances of the world, the time of pandemic and heightened super power tensions, a world leader must be quick in mind and fast on his feet for the safety of our nation and the peace of the world," Locsin said.