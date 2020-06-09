Facebook taking down impostor accounts

MANILA, Philippines — Social media company Facebook is undertaking a massive effort to investigate as well as move against the creation of cloned accounts.

Commissioner Raymund Liboro of the National Privacy Commission said Facebook Philippines has advised him that the taking down of “impostor” accounts is ongoing and that the network has tapped its offices in the US and in Dublin, Ireland to do the job.

“They are acting on the complaints, numerous impostor accounts have

already been taken down. If they file a complaint on it, it gets on queue, it gets acted upon,” Liboro said.

He urged the cloned users to avoid mass reporting.

“Reporting it once is enough to avoid their system getting clogged. They noticed cases of mass reporting or multiple complaints. Just limit your complaint to one. They’re already taking down numerous impostor accounts and they’re still acting on the rest,” Liboro added.

Facebook, in a statement sent to The STAR via email on Sunday evening, urged its users in the Philippines to report cloned accounts following a surge of fake or dummy profiles over the weekend. It added that it is investigating the creation of empty accounts bearing the names of legitimate users.

“We understand the concerns raised by our community in the Philippines,” said Facebook. “We’re investigating reports of suspicious activity on our platform and taking action on any accounts that we find to be in violation of our policies. We encourage people to continue reporting any accounts they believe may be inauthentic.”

Misrepresentation is a violation of Facebook’s community standards, which note that “authenticity is the cornerstone of our community.”

“We believe that people are more accountable for their statements and actions when they use their authentic identities. That’s why we require people to connect on Facebook using the name they go by in everyday life. Our authenticity policies are intended to create a safe environment where people can trust and hold one another accountable,” read the community standards.

The NPC said it is monitoring the incident, which was initially reported to have affected students of the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University, among others, as well as users not affiliated with academic institutions.

Malacañang also urged the groups behind the cloning to stop their illegal activity and just do something worthwhile.

“Our privacy commission is investigating the matter and I think the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) is also investigating this matter because the creation of fake accounts is specially prohibited and penalized by the cybercrime act,” said presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr.

The creation of fake accounts, he pointed out, is among the acts prohibited under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which imposes a penalty of six to 12 years and a fine of at least P200,000.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar expressed alarm as he urged the public to report it to the social network host.

“The recent spate of fake Facebook accounts is alarming and disturbing, especially since these fake accounts have, without any regard, used the names of a multitude of people. We ask the public to do their part and be conscientious and vigilant… do not fall prey to unsubstantiated posts from unverified accounts,” Andanar said.

Specifically prohibited in Facebook are creating inauthentic profiles or impersonating others by creating a profile “assuming the persona of or speaking for another person or entity.”

Also prohibited are providing false birthdays, creating a profile for someone under 13 years old, maintaining multiple accounts, sharing an account with another person and creating another account after being banned from the site.

Facebook estimated that five percent of its worldwide monthly active users from October to March were fake accounts. Last year, it disabled over 6.5 billion fake accounts for violation of its community standard. Some 1.7 billion accounts were also taken down in the first three months of the year globally.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has directed the department’s cybercrime office to coordinate with the NBI and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to look into the incident.

As of Sunday evening, Undersecretary Markk Perete said the Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime (DOJ-OOC) received 112 reports on dummy accounts, which could be higher as some reported seeing two or more such accounts.

“This initial batch of accounts has been brought to the attention of Facebook to be taken down, with a concomitant request for their preservation,” he said.

Sen. Francis Pangilingan revealed that he also discovered five new fake “Kiko Pangilinan” accounts, although “they appear to be incomplete as yet.”

Emmanuel Rey Caintic, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) digital Philippines program chief, said their cybersecurity bureau is also investigating.

Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa also ordered the PNP’s anti-cybercrime group (ACG) to investigate, saying it is “active in social media monitoring and if there’s anything that’s not normal and perceived to be illegal, then the ACG does its part and we encourage everybody to report any anomalous occurrence in different social media platforms to the PNP.”

Militant lawmakers raised fears yesterday that the massive “cloning” could be a prelude to the implementation of the controversial Anti-Terror Law as they urged fellow legislators to withdraw support for the measure they claimed could be weaponized to crack down on administration critics.

Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate said the reported creation of fake FB accounts could lay the groundwork for sending activists and critics to jail under the Anti-Terror Law, which allows warrantless arrest of suspected terrorists and their co-conspirators.

“This is online ‘tanim ebidensya’ and identity theft if this persists. If the proposed terror bill is enacted into law, real name owners of these fake accounts can be easily sent to jail for being framed by such means,” he claimed.

Another Makabayan bloc member, Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, echoed the alarm and appealed to fellow legislators in the House of Representatives and the Senate to withdraw support for the proposed act.

House Bill 6875 was passed on third and final reading last June 3, with a vote of 173-31 and 29 abstentions. But after withdrawal of votes by some lawmakers, the chamber adjusted the voting to 167-36 with 30 abstentions last Friday.

Among those who withdrew their votes for the measure were Muntinlupa City Rep. Ruffy Biazon, who was even one of the authors in the House, and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda. Janvic Mateo, Alexis Romero, Edu Punay, Neil Jayson Servallos, Evelyn Macairan, Michael Punongbayan, Cecille Suerte Felipe