Kadamay leader reported killed day after House panels OK anti-terror bill

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary-general Carlito "Ka Karlets" Badion of urban poor group Kadamay was reported dead on Saturday, just a day after two committees of the House of Representatives approved a counterpart bill to the Senate’s controversial proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.”

Initial reports said that the 52-year-old activist was killed days prior with his body found late Thursday afternoon near a highway in Ormoc City, Leyte.

Kadamay said that Badion had previously been red-tagged or accused of subversive activity, receiving death threats prior to his murder by suspected state elements.

“Bago ang insidente, nakakatanggap si Ka Karlets ng mga death threats at biktima rin siya ng red-tagging ng estado. Singilin ang rehimeng Duterte sa pagpaslang sa mga aktibista!” the group said in a Saturday statement.

Multi-sectoral groups condemned the slay of Badion and will join Kadamay in candle-lighting protests later this afternoon outside their respective homes.

Philstar.com has attempted to reach the Philippine National Police for comment and is awaiting their response as of writing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.