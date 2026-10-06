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Militiaman killed, 2 villagers hurt in South Cotabato ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 5:51pm
Militiaman killed, 2 villagers hurt in South Cotabato ambush
The police immediately blocked with a patrol vehicle one of the routes close to the spot in Polomolok, South Cotabato where a militiaman was killed in an ambush on Oct. 5, 2026.
Handout police

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A government militiaman, popular for his active involvement in police law-enforcement activities and military anti-terror intelligence missions, was killed in an ambush on Monday, October 5, in Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

Jerald Flungcay, a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack, which left two innocent villagers, Ryan Paulo Maslog and his father, Wilfredo Maslog Sr, wounded.

Officials of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station and local executives told reporters on Tuesday that Flungcay was riding his motorcycle on his way home from duty when he was attacked by men armed with pistols in Barangay Sulit, killing him instantly.

Flungcay belonged to a CAFGU team under a unit of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in the upland T’boli town in South Cotabato, some 50 kilometers away from his hometown, Polomolok.

The Maslogs were hit by stray bullets when the assailants of Flungcay took turns shooting him with pistols recklessly. They immediately ran away, leaving him sprawled on the ground, lifeless.

Local executives and relatives of Flungcay are certain that the atrocity that resulted in his death was related to his overt involvement in police anti-crime operations and his direct participation in the Army’s covert anti-terror intelligence missions against a few remaining members of the now both defunct New People’s Army and the Abu Sayyaf anti-terror group.

CITIZENS ARMED FORCES GEOGRAPHICAL UNIT
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