Some parts of Samar under Signal No. 1 due to 'Ambo'

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Samar Island as Tropical Storm Ambo (international name Vongfong) further gained strength, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Weather forecasters placed the following areas under TCWS No. 1, which means winds between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains may be experienced within 36 hours:

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, Sn Policarpio, Oras, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian Borongan City)

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas)

Strong to near-gale force winds associated with the tropical cyclone will begin affecting these areas Thursday afternoon, PAGASA said.

“Ambo” was last located 410 km east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph.

Heading north northwest at 15 kph, the tropical storm is forecast to further intensify as it approaches the Eastern Visayas-Bicol region area.

Residents of Eastern Visayas will experience scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms today.

By Thursday, moderate to heavy rains will affect Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is risky over the eastern seaboard of Bicol region and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas today due to “rough” seas.

Ambo” is bearing down on the Philippines as it struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has already infected 11,350 people.

Forecast positions