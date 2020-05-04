COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
PhilHealth CEO and president Ricardo Morales said they have released a pronouncement “relaxing the collection period” of contributions.
Philhealth FB Page/File
Duterte orders to make OFW PhilHealth contributions voluntary
(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Filipino Workers are no longer mandated to pay premium contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the Palace said Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte directed the PhilHealth to make the premium contribution of Overseas Filipino Workers on a voluntary basis.

In a briefing, he said in Filipino that Duterte “issued a directive to PhilHealth to make it payment of OFWs of PhilHealth premiums voluntary.”

He also said that the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will no longer require departing OFWs to pay PhilHealth premiums for the issuance of their Overseas Employment Certificate that would allow them to leave the country.

Migrant Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates said Sunday that the hike in their mandatory monthly contribution is a huge burden for OFWs and is insensitive to their plight in this time of pandemic.

Under PhilHealth circular 2020-014, OFWs  who earn from P10,000 to P60,0000 a month must pay a three-percent monthly premium, up from 2.75% in 2019. Under the same circular, the minimum acceptable initial payment is a three-month premium.

An online petition on Change.org, signed by close to 300,000 persons, said “OFWs and our dependents have been already struggling amidst this pandemic and yet PhilHealth had issued a very unfrair memo regarding premium payments.”

Payment of higher premiums suspended

Roque also said in the same briefing that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III suspended a provision of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Universal Health Care law that hikes PhilHealth contribution “while we have a problem on COVID-19.”

Duque wrote in a tweet that he is calling for the suspension of Section 10.2 of the IRR of Republic Act 11223 or the UHC law “in light of COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on OFWs.”

He added that he will recommend this to PhilHealth, an attached agency of the Health department.

“Meanwhile, we will reach out again to our stakeholders on this,” Duque added.

 

 

In a separate briefing, PhilHealth CEO and president Ricardo Morales said they have released a pronouncement “relaxing the collection period” of contributions.

“There is a moratorium until May 30,” he said, pointing out that this is in the spirit of the Bayanihan to Heal as One law.

Morales said the circular on the increased premium contributions covers “all direct members, those who are self-employed and paying their own premiums” and not just OFWs.

The PhilHealth president said they are also “looking at a longer period of the moratorium.” — Kristine Joy Patag

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 4, 2020 - 1:31pm

A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)

May 4, 2020 - 1:31pm

Lawyers' network Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties has raised concerns over continuing arrests and alleged human rights abuses during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"While we do not condone senseless violations of quarantine rules, we condemn the use of the supposed violation of said rules to arrest those delivering relief aid to the poor and even those protesting or expressing dissent," it says.

Police on Labor Day arrested feeding program volunteers in Marikina and Quezon City over alleged quarantine violations.

Activist workers have also been arrested for online posts of a protest held indoors.

 CLCL noted that people have been arrested while trying to help " while allies of President Duterte were left untouched despite violations of quarantine rules, the government has hammered dissenters for the same supposed violations." 

May 4, 2020 - 1:02pm

Five emergency quarantine facilities with a total of 120 beds were turned over to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Hospital in Marikina City on Monday.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the WTA Architecture+Design Studio turned over the facilities, which were funded by the Marikina LGU and partly by United Architects of the Philippines-Manila chapter.

The emergency quarantine facilities will be used to treat and isolate COVID-19 patients with mild to no symptoms. The new facilities would also help decongest hospitals and increase the country's capacity to contain coronavirus pandemic.

May 4, 2020 - 12:36pm

Overseas Filipino workers will no longer be required to pay PhilHealth premium, which worth 3% of their monthly salary, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

According to Roque, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration announce that this would no longer be required for OFWs for them to be issued certain documents.

Instead, the collection of PhilHealth premium from overseas workers will be voluntary.

May 4, 2020 - 11:21am

Another batch of repatriates — 264 seafarers of cruise ship Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor from Barbados — arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport through a chartered flight early Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and United Philippine Lines Inc. and TDG Crew Management Inc., the local manning agencies of the cruise ships, welcomed the seafarers at the airport before it will be closed for a week.

The DFA said all 264 repatriated Filipinos underwent appropriate airport medical protocols and will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

May 3, 2020 - 5:33pm

UST Hospital has had to lay off workers because of heavy losses, including P180 million in expenses owed by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

“[P]ainful decisions were needed to be made. While the news around significantly highlights the health and medical impact of the pandemic, the huge economic and financial impact brought about by this crisis to all business establishments, most especially to healthcare institutions, is often overlooked,” Dr. Marcellus Francis Ramirez, hospital medical director, says in a report by The Varsitarian.

In a statement also carried by The Varsitarian, UST Hospital says has implemented the non-renewal of fixed-term contracts and retrenchment,

"Employees affected by the retrenchment measures will receive 150% separation pay based on our CBA, which is 50% higher than what the Labor Code provides. It must also be noted that retrenchment is a recognized valid and legal management measure and it remains as such even during the Covid 19 crisis. Thank you for allowing us to clarify about the matter," the hospital also says.

 

