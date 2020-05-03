COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
PhilHealth premium hike during pandemic insensitive, OFWs say
(Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Migrant Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates said Sunday that the hike in the mandatory monthly contribution to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is a huge burden for OFWs and is insensitive to their plight during the pandemic.

Under PhilHealth Circular 2020-0014, OFWs who earn from P10,000 to P60,0000 a month must pay a three-percent monthly premium, up from 2.75% in 2019. Under the same circular, the minimum acceptable initial payment is a three-month premium.

Missed payments carry compounded monthly interest.

Gabriela UAE said that they received news of the premium hike while "still feeling disappointed, even angry, with insufficient government assistance to OFWs affected by the pandemic."

They said that the imposition of the increased premium is insensitive to the needs of OFWs, many of whom have also been affected by quarantine measures against COVID-19. Some have been laid off while others have had wage cuts or are on "no work, no pay" arrangements, the group said.

"Many OFWs did not receive the already meager financial assistance of $200 (P10,000) promised by this government. There were simply too many exclusionary provisions set by the government. Worse, OFW families are often denied of financial assistance from the government simply because they have a relative working abroad," they also said.

"This imposition shows us, once again, that for the Philippine government, OFWs are not living, breathing human beings with needs, rights and families to support but mere milking cows for government funds," Gabriela UAE said.

"Even during this pandemic, the PhilHealth and the Duterte government continue to think of ways to extract money from us OFWs, releasing its memorandum on April 22. We received the news on Labor Day, showing the government’s lack of respect for workers like OFWs," the group also said.

An online petition on Change.org signed by 297,511 as of this post, said "OFWs and our dependents have been already struggling amidst this pandemic and yet Philhealth had issued a very unfair memo regarding premium payments."

"It is very unfortunate that they call OFWs modern heroes and yet they penalize us with such directives," it also said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cash aid extended to 5 million more families
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
About five million more families will benefit from the government’s social amelioration program aimed at augmenting...
Headlines
fbfb
Nearly 10,000 inmates freed as COVID-19 hits Philippine jails
1 day ago
Nearly 10,000 prison inmates have been released in the Philippines as the country races to halt coronavirus infections...
Headlines
fbfb
POGOs 'very essential' to the government — Bato
8 hours ago
“They’re saying they can make a big contribution to the government’s war chest in the fight against COVID;...
Headlines
fbfb
Railways eye limited capacity operations on May 16.
18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation intends to resume operations of railways for public transport by May 16, or after the lifting...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 patients now at 8,772 as general community quarantine starts
2 days ago
The Philippines on Friday recorded 284 new cases of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), sustaining an uptrend as the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Drilon: Targeting Taiwan OFW over social media posts not labor official's job
2 hours ago
Asked about Macauyag’s actions against the Filipina, Drilon said: “For me, this labor attaché in Taiwan...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Palace: No special treatment for POGOs
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
The government is not giving special treatment to Philippine offshore gaming operators when it allowed them to reopen –...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Journalists also hailed as heroes
By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Considered as frontliners in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), journalists and media professionals were...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Tagle elevated to Cardinal Bishop
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has been elevated to a cardinal bishop, the highest rank in the College...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Senator COVID positive anew
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara, who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 last month, has tested positive anew for the virus after...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with