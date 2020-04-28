CHR launches online reporting platform for gender-based violence during virus lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights, the country’s gender ombud, launched an online platform where people can report incidents of violence against women and children while living under coronavirus lockdown.

Worries about domestic abuse have spread around the world as nations force residents to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

“If you are, or if you know someone is being abused within your homes or communities, reach out to us. We are here to help you out,” CHR said.

The commission called on victims to reach out and seek help. The online reporting portal can be accessed by going to e-Report sa Gender Ombud website.

Those who need immediate response are urged to report the incident to the Philippine National Police’s Women and Children Protection Center.

“The CHR commits to respond to these cases through our referral network, to ensure observance of safety protocols, and to make visible that during ECQ, not all who stay at home are safe,” it said.

Earlier, CHR called on the government to ensure that victims of abuses have access to legal assistance, provide shelters and financial aid for those who want to leave their houses and to give medical and psychological care through helpline services.

“Domestic abuse is an abhorrent crime. And under the coronavirus regime, leaving violent relations is far more difficult and dangerous. The disease already poses a particularly grave challenge and women and children do not deserve to suffer further, not especially in their homes,” lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, earlier said.

In its recent report, the Center for Women’s Resources said that at least one woman or child is abused every 10 minutes in the Philippines.