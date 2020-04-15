Chinese medical experts find Philippines at risk of inability to cut COVID-19 source

MANILA, Philippines — A week after arriving in the Philippines, the 12-member Chinese medical expert team found that the country is facing a risk of being unable to cut off the source of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to a report from CCTV Asia Pacific, the Chinese medical experts came into this conclusion after visiting six hospitals in the Philippines and held video conferences with local medical experts.
Weng Shangeng, head of the Chinese medical team, told CCTV Asia Pacific that they suggested the Philippines should establish a "Fangcang" hospital as soon as possible.
China's Wuhan City, where the infectious virus originated, developed "Fangcang" shelter hospitals in response to the coronavirus pandemic. These makeshift hospitals are intended for large-scale medical isolation.
"Because of limited beds and testing capacity in the Philippines, many of the COVID-19 patients are still quarantined at home," Weng told CCTV Asia Pacific.
The head of the Chinese medical team noted that establishing a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients is a fundamental measure to increase recovery rates and reduce infection rates.
"In this way, mild cases can be admitted to the hospital for observation so as to prevent the mild cases from becoming severe cases," Weng said.
Following their visit to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), the Chinese team also noted the Philippines' need to improve its virus detection capacity.
RITM, the country's largest COVID-19 detection facility, currently has two laboratories that can run 700 tests every day.
"That is to say, if they work at full capacity, the capacity can now reach 1,400 each day. In addition, they are building a third laboratory, which is expected to reach 2,100 a day in the short term testing ability," the Chinese team's head said.
Several large venues in Metro Manila and nearby areas are set to be converted into quarantine facilities.
Earlier this month, National Task Force COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. inspected the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, as well as the World Trade Center and the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. These three venues are expected to house around 2,000 patients.
Other venues to be converted into quarantine facilities are Quezon City Institue, Duty-Free Philippines in Parañaque, Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City, Quezon Memorial Circle, Veterans Memorial Medical Center complex, PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, Food Terminal Inc. in Taguig City, Filinvest Tent in Muntinlupa and Philippine Arena in Bulacan. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has installed free wi-fi hotspots in new COVID-19 quarantine centers in Metro Manila.
These include Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippine International Convention Center and World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.
Vice President Leni Robredo expresses gratitude to partners, volunteers and drivers of her office's Free Shuttle Service for Frontliners as it comes to an end this week.
The OVP Free Shuttle Service for health workers and frontliners was made possible with the partnership of UBE Express, Diamond Motor Corporation, Pilipinas Autogroup Inc. and Seaoil, including volunteers and staff of the Office of the Vice President.
The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes 301 seafarers from the cruise ships Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride, Carnival Fascination and Carnival Conquest to the increasing number of repatriated Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Qatar Airways flight that brought the repatriates home landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at around 8:27 a.m.
The repatriated Filipinos underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health.
Valenzuela City extends to help street dwellers with the “Sagip Kalinga” operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eleven street dwellers are being housed temporarily at the Pisces Resort and Pavilion, a resort in Brgy. Coloong, Valenzuela City, with meals served during their stay.
The facility was borrowed by the city government of Valenzuela to give street dwellers a chance to take a bath and rest until the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.
Another baby, this time a 10-day-old girl, tests positive for the novel coronavirus in Lipa City, Batangas-based news website Filipino Connection reports.
Mayor Eric Africa says in a bulletin Monday that the baby, the city's 18th confirmed COVID-19 patient, is from Barangay Tipakan.
No further details were given except that the baby's mother tested negative for COVID-19.
This is the second baby infected by the novel coronavirus in the city. On April 9, a 23-day-old male baby died of the disease although health authorities only confirmed the infection after death.
