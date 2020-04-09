LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo shows DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones.
Department of Education, Facebook
DepEd Secretary Briones tests positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 3:12 p.m.) Education Secretary Leonor Briones tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), making her the second Cabinet member to contract the highly contagious disease that has infected more than 3,000 people in the country.

In a statement released by the Department of Education on Thursday, Briones, 79, said she received her test results on late afternoon of April 8. 

The education chief said she was tested twice for the virus. The first test, which came out negative, was taken on March 13 after a number of DepEd officials had exposure to an infected patient. 

RELATED: DepEd: 7,704 delegates to national events clear quarantine periods

Briones said she had herself tested again on April 2 after a Cabinet member who attended an urgent meeting with her last March 23  announced that he contracted the disease.

Although she did not name the Cabinet member, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año disclosed on March 31 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.  Año is among the top officials implementing the country’s response to the outbreak.

Other members of the Duterte Cabinet have been on self-quarantine. 

“I remain asymptomatic. My body temperature, which is taken three times a day, remains normal,” the DepEd boss said.

“I am going on isolation... I call on all who had physical contact with me to go on precautionary self-quarantine at home,” she added.

As of reporting, the Philippines reported a total of 3,870 infections. Of that figure, 182 died due to complications.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines concerned over China’s sinking of Vietnamese vessel
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday expressed deep concern over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel by China in the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT secures over 11,500 hotel rooms for returning OFWs' quarantine
7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism said it has secured at least 209 hotels or a total of 11,549 rooms for the accommodation of homebound...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar, Razon among world’s richest 1,000
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Fifteen Filipino tycoons led by Manuel Villar Jr. made it to the latest Forbes world’s billionaires’ list of 2,095...
Headlines
fbfb
Modified ‘lockdown’ proposed
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
As Luzon braces for an extended enhanced community quarantine, a “modified lockdown” should be considered to ensure...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deeply concerned' over sinking of Vietnamese boat by Chinese ship
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
The Philippine government on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
From Taal eruption to COVID-19 pandemic: PETA continues animal rescue ops amid Luzon-wide quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
An animal welfare organization said there is no stopping its team from from helping animals as it continues its rescue...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Quezon City care facilities give hope to COVID patients
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
For the people behind the temporary isolation facilities established in Quezon City, patients under treatment for the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Catholics, Muslims join in prayer vs pandemic
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The nationwide observance of Holy Wednesday yesterday was not what Filipinos have been used to, but amid a lingering health...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Business, labor groups want more aid for workers
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Business and labor groups yesterday urged the government to increase the allocation as well as address issues in the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Pag-Ibig, GSIS payments deferred
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Grappling with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the country is now in “a state of suspended animation,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with