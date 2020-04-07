DepEd: 7,704 delegates to national events clear quarantine periods

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday announced that more than 7,000 delegates to the National Schools Press Conference and National Festival of Talents last March have cleared their quarantine periods.

“We are happy to report that 7,074 delegates of the NFOT and NSPC have all cleared their precautionary quarantine without symptom having developed,” the department said in an advisory.

The national campus journalism competition was held in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, while the NFOT was held in Ilagan City, Isabela. Both events were held from March 9 to13.

DepEd official tests positive

DepEd said safety protocols were strictly implemented at the twin events but announced a quarantine after a Mandaluyong City schools division official who attended the two events tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

DepEd said on March 25 that the patient was then confined at an undisclosed hospital and is recovering. It also said that close contacts of the patient had not exhibited symptoms so far.

The department said that school official is “recovering but has yet to be discharged from the hospital.”

In its latest advisory, DepEd said that while precautionary quarantine for attendees of the two events have ended, “we have continued to monitor a very small number of delegates still classified as PUIs are either under observation, treatment or awaiting medical clearance, but we are not informed whether any test have been conducted.”

“On the whole, it is reasonable to say that we have, overall, cleared the NSPC/NFOT critical monitoring period, and the heightened precautionary measures we have taken during the event, their travel and after arrival to their homes have yielded the outcomes we wanted to achieve,” DepEd added.

The Philippines recorded 104 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 3,764.

Eigty-four have so far recovered from the pathogen. — Kristine Joy Patag