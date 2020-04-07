LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Members of the Manila Police District man a checkpoint along Bonifacio Drive in Manila midnight of April 7 as President Rodrigo Duterte said in a public address that the government is inclined in extending the Enhanced Community Quarantine until April 30 to further curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DepEd: 7,704 delegates to national events clear quarantine periods
(Philstar.com) - April 7, 2020 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday announced that more than 7,000 delegates to the National Schools Press Conference and National Festival of Talents last March have cleared their quarantine periods.

“We are happy to report that 7,074 delegates of the NFOT and NSPC have all cleared their precautionary quarantine without symptom having developed,” the department said in an advisory.

The national campus journalism competition was held in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, while the NFOT was held in Ilagan City, Isabela. Both events were held from March 9 to13.

DepEd official tests positive

DepEd said safety protocols were strictly implemented at the twin events but announced a quarantine after a Mandaluyong City schools division official who attended the two events tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

DepEd said on March 25 that the patient was then confined at an undisclosed hospital and is recovering. It also said that close contacts of the patient had not exhibited symptoms so far.

The department said that school official is “recovering but has yet to be discharged from the hospital.”

In its latest advisory, DepEd said that while precautionary quarantine for attendees of the two events have ended, “we have continued to monitor a very small number of delegates still classified as PUIs are either under observation, treatment or awaiting medical clearance, but we are not informed whether any test have been conducted.”

“On the whole, it is reasonable to say that we have, overall, cleared the NSPC/NFOT critical monitoring period, and the heightened precautionary measures we have taken during the event, their travel and after arrival to their homes have yielded the outcomes we wanted to achieve,” DepEd added.

The Philippines recorded 104 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 3,764.

Eigty-four have so far recovered from the pathogen.  — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte vows to find ways to help middle class amid Luzon lockdown
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to find ways to help the middle class while the government is implementing a lockdown...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
Newest coast guard ship to ferry medical supplies, hospital workers
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
The BRP Gabriela Silang is considered the largest and most advanced aluminum hull OPV in the world to date, the PCG said...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte inclined to extend Luzon lockdown until April 30
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The president made the remarks in a televised address late on Monday night, saying government officials had already discussed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ 'likely' to send summons to Pimentel next week
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“We will issue subpoena likely next week,” Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento told reporters Tuesday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
59 minutes ago
COVID-19 task force approves release of P5 billion to assist formal workers
By Alexis Romero | 59 minutes ago
The labor department will get P5 billion in additional funding for programs designed to help formal sector workers affected...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines’ COVID-19 infections reach 3,764 as gov’t extends Luzon lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 70,000 people across the globe, while more than 1.2 million people have tested...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines urged to relieve pressure on packed prisons to prevent 'catastrophic' health crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Cramped conditions and poor hygiene and sanitation make prisons and jails the most dangerous places for the spread of...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
NBI summons Facebook user for saying money for P2-B jet better spent on healthcare
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Asked if the assailed post may just be a comment on the 2019 purchase, Lorenzo replied: “It is a possible explanat...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Courts nationwide to remain 'physically closed' until April 30
5 hours ago
“[A]ll SC COVID-19 circulars and orders will be extended and will remain until the end of the extended [enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with