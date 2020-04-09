LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows a hotel room.
Pixabay/David Lee
DOT secures over 11,500 hotel rooms for returning OFWs' quarantine
(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 8:54am

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Tourism said it has secured at least 209 hotels or a total of 11,549 rooms for the accommodation of homebound overseas Filipino workers who will undergo a 14-day quarantine once they arrive in the country.

The number of rooms was accounted as of April 7, according to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Puyat said that at least 160 of the hotels are located in Metro Manila and have accommodated some 5,289 OFWs who arrived in recent days.

More hotels are located outside Metro Manila in regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 7, 8, and 11, to cater to OFWs who may be checked in near their home destinations.

The DOT added that additional hotel rooms may be reserved as needed for more returning OFWs.

According to the DOT, the OFWs are confined to their assigned single-occupancy, fully-furnished rooms, complete with sanitation and hygiene kits until the day of their discharge, as cleared by authorized Department of Health's Bureau of Quarantine personnel.

“The costs of the accommodation may be shouldered by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), other national government agencies, the OFWs’ recruiting agencies, or the OFWs themselves, as may be applicable,” the DOT added.

Puyat said that the tourism department “welcomes the opportunity to serve in the frontline by welcoming home the OFWs, the nation’s modern-day heroes, in their own special way.”

“The overwhelming show of support of the hotel sector to our government’s call to make their rooms available to OFWs should somehow ease their anxiety, having to wait for another two weeks till they eventually reunite with their families,” the tourism chief said.

“Meanwhile, we can expect more rooms as the DOT continues to encourage our private partners to extend the world-renowned Filipino hospitality to our kababayans,” she added.

The arrangement of the returning OFWs' accommodations is a joint initiative of the DOT with the Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

It is also in coordination with the Department of Labor, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 crisis, headed by the DOH, as provided for by Republic Act 11469 or Bayanihan to Heal as One Act of 2020.

Aside from the hotel rooms for OFWs, the DOT said that thousands of Business Process Outsourcing employees are currently billeted at some 13,287 hotel rooms in 75 hotels located in the National Capital Region. The costs are shouldered by the BPOs.

The Administrative order 2020-001B issued by Puyat states that BPO employees fall under the category of “other guests” and may be accommodated in double occupancy rooms.

Last month, local officials of the cities of Manila, Pasig, Makati and Baguio also converted some hotels into quarantine facilities.

The government likewise converted the Philippine International Convention Center, World Trade Center, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the Philippine Arena into quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients amid the surge of patients in the country.

As of Wednesday, the country recorded a total of 3,870 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 182 deaths and 96 recoveries. —Rosette Adel

2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM HOTEL ROOMS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE FACILITIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines concerned over China’s sinking of Vietnamese vessel
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday expressed deep concern over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel by China in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deeply concerned' over sinking of Vietnamese boat by Chinese ship
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 17 hours ago
The Philippine government on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat on...
Headlines
fbfb
UK TV hosts give thumbs up to Filipino health workers
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Filipino health workers on the frontlines in the United Kingdom’s fight against coronavirus disease 2019 were praised...
Headlines
fbfb
Pag-Ibig, GSIS payments deferred
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Grappling with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the country is now in “a state of suspended animation,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Business, labor groups want more aid for workers
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Business and labor groups yesterday urged the government to increase the allocation as well as address issues in the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Catholics, Muslims join in prayer vs pandemic
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
The nationwide observance of Holy Wednesday yesterday was not what Filipinos have been used to, but amid a lingering health...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Government sets up 55 COVID-19 referral hospitals
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The government has set up 55 coronavirus disease referral hospitals across the country as part of efforts to secure facilities...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
IATF: Too early for modified quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Despite what it described as “encouraging developments,” the government is not easing the quarantine measures...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DILG: LGUs may ask for more aid beneficiaries
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
To address complaints of uneven distribution of cash assistance, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Duterte in Manila for Holy Week
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte is staying in Manila for Holy Week to keep updated on government efforts to address the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with