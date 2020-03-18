LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Commuters have their temperature check at SM Fairview in Quezon City prior to availing free ride from Quezon City Government bound to Quezon City hall last March 17, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Isko Moreno orders hotels, motels to provide rooms for health workers
(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 10:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday afternoon signed an executive order calling for 531 hotel rooms to be opened for health workers. 

Executive Order No. 17, an order commandeering motels and hotels in the City of Manila as staging area of healthcare workers of the six city hospitals of Manila and other national government hospitals located within the City of Manila, was signed by the Manila mayor on Wednesday. 

This was in response to the suspension of mass transportation owing to the president's declaration of enhanced community quarantine on Monday night. 

"Said suspension has made it difficult for the City of Manila's health workers as well as health workers of the national government to travel to and from their station of work in the City of Manila," the executive order read. 

Julius Leonen, the city's public information chief, confirmed that these would be free of charge for health workers.

According to Leonen, Sogo Hotel was set to provide 421 rooms, while Town and Country and Eurotel would provide 60 and 50 rooms, respectively. 

The information chief also disclosed that Robinsons Malls, 168 Mall and Settimo Drago Ratto Properties Inc. have "answered the city government's appeal to waive rental fees for their tenants."

According to the city's PIO, the following provisions were also donated to the city by private companies:

  • 25,000 face masks, medical supplies, alcohol, biscuits, ready to eat supplemental foods for hospital/healthcare workers donated by the Philippine Red Cross Manila Chapter
  • 3 units of UV Care Room Sterilizer, 100 pieces of virus blockers donated by the Ongpin Foundation
  • 5,000 bottles of drinking water donated by Brgy. Chairman Winnie Provido-Cruz
  • 100 roll mats donated by Uratex
  • 16,000 surgical masks donated by MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia
  • 6 buses for transportation of frontliners of city district hospitals donated by San Augustine Bus (4) and Farinas Bus (2)
  • 40 cases of dalandan juice donated by NutriAsia
  • 6 boxes of family rubbing alcohol donated by Mr. Jorge Go

Franco Luna

