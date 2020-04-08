Filipinos urged to honor COVID-19 frontliners starting on Day of Valor

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Wednesday asked Filipinos to pay tribute to healthcare workers and other frontliners leading the country’s battle against the new coronavirus.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the spokesperson of the government’s coronavirus task force, urged Filipinos to applaud the country’s “real-time heroes” every 5 p.m. starting on Thursday and until the end of the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon.

Thursday marks the celebration of Araw ng Kagitingan or the Day of Valor in the country.

“Every day beginning tomorrow, we urge our countrymen to go to their doorways or windows to applaud the medical workers, police, military, skeletal workforce from the private and public sector, LGU employees distributing relief good and to the members of the media,” Nograles said.

Filipinos can also “send good vibes” to the frontliners by sharing videos on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

“We can sing or dance for our frontliners to show our love for them and send them good vibes in these challenging times,” the Cabinet official said in a mix of English and Filipino.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier asked Filipinos “unite in one prayer to God” on Wednesday as the country grapples to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,764 people in the Philippines—177 of whom have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico