DILG: NBI summons to Vico Sotto a 'useless, political distraction' amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The spokesperson of Department of Interior and Local Government said that the National Bureau of Investigation summon sent to Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto is “useless distraction” as the government addresses the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told CNN Philippines that in his opinion, the NBI’s invitation to Sotto is “a useless, political distraction.”
Malaya also clarified that the NBI invitation was the Bureau’s own action, and even Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra “does not support” it.
“When this story came out, I immediately talked to our colleagues at the DOJ and Secretary Guevarra made a clarification clearly stating that he does not support the action of NBI,” he told CNN Philippines’ The Source.
This was because the basis of the summons was on “the alleged violation of the Bayanihan Act was done prior to the passage of the Bayanihan Act,” he added.
The NBI in its letter to Sotto said they request his explanation on “alleged violation of Section 6(a) of the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. (e.g. continuous tricycle operation).”
But Sotto said on March 19 that Pasig local government will comply with national directives which include suspension of mass transportation across Luzon.
RA 11469, meanwhile, was signed into law on March 24. The penal provisions of any law, including the Bayanihan Act, “are not applied retroactively unless the offense is a continuing crime and its commission has not been stopped,” Guevarra said Wednesday.
Malaya also said that Sotto “was already cooperative” after the DILG requested that the operation of tricycles in the city be stopped.
“So there is really no issue in so far as the DILG is concerned now,” Malaya added.
Issue politicized
Sotto, meanwhile, said that he agrees with NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin that the issue has been “politicized and sensationalized.”
But the city mayor urged Lavin to “stop and think why it reached this point.”
Acc to NBI Deputy Dir. Lavin, the issue has been "politicized & sensationalized."— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 2, 2020
I agree. But with all due respect sir, pls stop and think why it reached this point:
Side niyo ang nag-leak ng kopya ng sulat sa reporter. Nagpa-receive tao niyo sa opis ko, may kasama pang media.
He pointed out that the bureau “leaked” the copy of the letter to a reporter and when the letter was officially received by his office, members of the media were also present.
“This is a time of crisis. From the barangay to national [level], we need cooperation,” he added in Filipino.
Sotto, in a chance interview Wednesday night, said that the summons is “hassle” but he will not be distracted with his duty to address the crisis.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.
Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno reveals that the National Bureau of Investigation is also going after ordinary citizens expressing their sentiments over the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak on social media.
Diokno said he has taken on the case of a netizen being summoned by the NBI.
"Hindi lang si Mayor Vico. Pati ordinaryong mamamayang nagpo-post ng hinaing online, pinapatawag ng NBI," Diokno said in a radio interview Thursday.
President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to protect healthcare workers.
He says, in comments that the Palace will likely say are an exaggeration, that police officers can make those who assault healthworkers drink whatever liquid they throw at frontliners.
The National Bureau of Investigation, which reaped widespread criticism on social media for telling Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto to explain alleged violations of quarantine protocols, will now also invite Sen. Koko Pimentel to its office.
Pimentel, who has become the face of privilege during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, left his home at least twice while waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.
He has since tested positive.
His trips to the Makati Medical Center and to S&R Membership Shopping in Taguig exposed people to possible infection by the novel cronavirus.
The Department of Education says students can use DepEd Commons, the online educational platform for public school teachers and learners amid the enhanced community quarantine.
"In this time of uncertainty, we are glad that through DepEd Commons, our learnes will still be able to continue learning. It is critical for us to provide them with more options to learn," Assistant Secretary for Alternative Learning System Ambat says.
