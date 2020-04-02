DILG: NBI summons to Vico Sotto a 'useless, political distraction' amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The spokesperson of Department of Interior and Local Government said that the National Bureau of Investigation summon sent to Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto is “useless distraction” as the government addresses the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told CNN Philippines that in his opinion, the NBI’s invitation to Sotto is “a useless, political distraction.”

Malaya also clarified that the NBI invitation was the Bureau’s own action, and even Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra “does not support” it.

“When this story came out, I immediately talked to our colleagues at the DOJ and Secretary Guevarra made a clarification clearly stating that he does not support the action of NBI,” he told CNN Philippines’ The Source.

This was because the basis of the summons was on “the alleged violation of the Bayanihan Act was done prior to the passage of the Bayanihan Act,” he added.

The NBI in its letter to Sotto said they request his explanation on “alleged violation of Section 6(a) of the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. (e.g. continuous tricycle operation).”

But Sotto said on March 19 that Pasig local government will comply with national directives which include suspension of mass transportation across Luzon.

RA 11469, meanwhile, was signed into law on March 24. The penal provisions of any law, including the Bayanihan Act, “are not applied retroactively unless the offense is a continuing crime and its commission has not been stopped,” Guevarra said Wednesday.

Malaya also said that Sotto “was already cooperative” after the DILG requested that the operation of tricycles in the city be stopped.

“So there is really no issue in so far as the DILG is concerned now,” Malaya added.

Issue politicized

Sotto, meanwhile, said that he agrees with NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin that the issue has been “politicized and sensationalized.”

But the city mayor urged Lavin to “stop and think why it reached this point.”

Acc to NBI Deputy Dir. Lavin, the issue has been "politicized & sensationalized."



I agree. But with all due respect sir, pls stop and think why it reached this point:



Side niyo ang nag-leak ng kopya ng sulat sa reporter. Nagpa-receive tao niyo sa opis ko, may kasama pang media. — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 2, 2020

He pointed out that the bureau “leaked” the copy of the letter to a reporter and when the letter was officially received by his office, members of the media were also present.

“This is a time of crisis. From the barangay to national [level], we need cooperation,” he added in Filipino.

Sotto, in a chance interview Wednesday night, said that the summons is “hassle” but he will not be distracted with his duty to address the crisis.