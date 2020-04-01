LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo shows then-Councilor Vico Sotto whowon the Pasig City mayoral race in the 2019 midterm elections.
Facebook/Vico Sotto (Janina Vela)
NBI wants Vico Sotto to explain 'violation' of quarantine protocol
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 5:25pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 6:29 p.m.) — The National Bureau of Investigation asked Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto to explain a possible violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the law that grants President Rodrigo Duterte sweeping powers to implement measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those powers is to make sure that local government units follow national government guidelines on the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine inLuzon.

In a message to Philstar.com, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said: “NBI did, for violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.”

He explained that the letter was for “LGU officials for disobeying the national government policies in imposing quarantines.”

Lavin added that Sotto is being asked to come to the NBI office on April 7 at 10 a.m.

Retroactive application?

In a separate The STAR tweet, the NBI said that Sotto will be given the opportunity to explain why he should not be charged for violating RA 11469 when he allowed tricycle drivers to operate despite a mass transportation ban.

Sotto said in a tweet that the NBI asked him for an "explanation on the alleged violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (e.g. continuous tricycle operation)."

The Pasig mayor, during the first week of the Luzon-wide quarantine, allowed tricycle operators to ferry healthcare workers, saying the city does not have enough government vehicles so they had to look at alternatives . He also appealed to the government to exempt the tricycle drivers from the suspension of public transportation.

A GMA News Online report dated March 19 quoted Sotto as saying that the Pasig City government will comply with the national government's ban on PUVs, including tricycles.

"We here in Pasig will comply with whatever directive of the national government," the city mayor was quoted as saying in Filipino in an interview with GMA News' "24 Oras".

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act on March 24. The law does not contain a provision on retroactive application.

Sotto also pointed this out in a tweet as he wrote: “We complied with all the directives. It is not illegal to give an opinion."

"And do they know that the Bayanihan Act became a law on March 24?"

SOJ: Applicable if crime is continuing

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarrra, in a message to reporters, said that the NBI and its regional offices are under instruction to "monitor the actions of all LGU officials and investigate any cotnrvention of guidelines set by the IATF."

Asked if an act committed before the law punishing it was signed—that is, if penal laws be applied retroactively—Guevarra explained that "penal provisions of any law are not applied retroactively unless the offense is a continuing one and its commission has not been stopped." 

Since the IATF rejected Sotto’s appeal for the use of tricycles, the city government has deployed electric buses to ferry essential workers in the city.

The NBI was also asked why it is not conducting a probe into Sen. Koko Pimentel who breached quarantine protocols by repeatedly leaving home while waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test. Pimentel found out he was positive for COVID-19 while at the Makati Medical Center, a trip that the hospital said put its patients and staff at risk.

A The STAR report said that the bureau noted that President Rodrigo Duterte’s order was to investigate local officials on the ground implementing the quarantine.

Guevarra earlier said that in Pimentel’s case, the department will determine “whether a motu propio (by its own initiative) investigation by the NBI would still be necessary.”

This was after MMC denounced Pimentel’s breach of containment protocols when he brought his wife to the hospital while he was waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test. He had also gone shopping at a groecery store in Taguig, prompting S&R Membership Shopping to put members of its staff on quarantine.

Pimentel has since apologized for his actions, while a private lawyer said last week that they are readying complaints against the lawmaker. — with reports from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DSWD to give cash subsidies to low-income families affected by quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide subsidies to low-income households...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
10 hours ago
Headlines
DOLE: Employers may defer April 9-11 holiday pay
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment on Wednesday issued an advisory allowing employers to defer paying their employees...
Headlines
fbfb
Año, Bongbong, Virata test positive
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino experts to study benefits of virgin coconut oil on COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said Wednesday there will be a hospital-based and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
De Lima asks COVID-19 task force to consider release of 'qualified' detainees
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 minutes ago
“Given the state of our jails and prisons, the infection rate will be catastrophic," Sen. Leila de Lima said.
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
PNP to apply 'full might' of the law to protect COVID-19 frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 42 minutes ago
The "full might" of the law would be applied to those who harm or discriminate against health workers who are on the frontline...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
20 arrested at protest in Quezon City during quarantine
2 hours ago
"For in a time when the entire world has stopped, the struggle of the marginalized does not, and social distancing could very...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines gets nearly $4-M health assistance from US amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Among its ASEAN neighbors, the Philippines acquired the largest amount of financial assistance from the US in response to...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippine College of Physicians calls for periodic COVID-19 testing of health workers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Philippine College of Physicians said that the periodic testing of healthcare workers will improve their morale and provide...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with